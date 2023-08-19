The Horsham District Football Netball League took to Rupanyup Recreation Reserve for the first elimination final of the 2023 season on Sunday, August 19, with teams fighting for a spot in next weekend's semi final.
With Kalkee taking on Edenhope Apsley, the reserves started with an arm wrestle for momentum.
Kalkee won the opening contest and posted the first points, but Edenhope Apsley worked the game into its offensive end with a willingness to get physical when competing for the ball.
But, as much of the game played through the midfield, scoring opportunities were kept low.
Kalkee had the edge, leading into the fist change by seven points, and carried that edge into the second term.
The Kees were once again first to score in the second quarter, pushing the margin to 13 points before Edenhope Apsley could muster a response.
The Saints turned several of Kalkee's offensive pushes back the other way and grabbed the momentum.
But, both sides struggled to penetrate the opponents defences and Kalkee's advantage had only grown by one point by half time.
The contest stayed tight for through the third quarter.
Two goals in the term pushed the Kee's margin to 11, but Edenhope Apsley were not giving anything away.
The only score in the first 10 minutes of the fourth quarter was a behind to Kalkee.
As the clock ticked down, contests grew more physical, with teams showing a readiness to scrap to keep its season alive.
Two goals did soon follow for the Kees, but a scoreless quarter for Edenhope Apsley was final nail in the Saints coffin, with Kalkee winning 7.10 (52) - 4.8 (32).
Kalkee's Zac Dufty top scored with three goals.
Harrow Balmoral were first to break through in the under 17s side's finals clash with Rupanyup.
While Rupanyup looked good in possession and moved the ball well, the Panthers struggled to penetrate Harrow Balmoral's defence.
But the Southern Roos had no such limitations.
The side carved through an undermanned Rupanyup outfit with ease, cruising to a 52-8 lead by the first change.
Keeping the pressure high, Harrow Balmoral soared further ahead in the second quarter.
With playing numbers depleted, The Southern Roos took great advantage of the fields open spaces to find open teammates.
By half time the travelling side was two points shy of triple figures while the Panthers had only 15.
Harrow Balmoral stepped up its control of the game in the second half.
The side pinned the ball forward of its wings and spent large chunks of time inside 50.
Benefitting from the fresher legs of a larger bench, the Southern Roos consistently beat the Panthers to the ball and seemed to always have the extra man in every contest.
After a scoreless third quarter for Rupanyup, the Southern Roos led by 114 points at the final break.
And, by keeping the pressure high through the fourth, Harrow Balmoral pushed its lead to 138 points, winning 21.28 (154) - 2.4 (16).
Harrow Balmoral's Maddox Blake enjoyed the space afforded to him up front and used it to kick eight majors and top the game's scoring.
The Rupanyup Panthers won the early momentum against Kalkee, with the Panthers pushing the ball into the forward 50.
One behind was followed by another, as Kalkee struggled to clear the ball from inside 50 and before long, Rupanyup had the lead 14-0.
Riley Downer was everywhere in the Panthers forward half, and with clean hands and a straight boot, he was hard to stop when his eyes were on the goals.
With Kalkee struggling to get forward of it's wings, the side was kept scoreless through the opening quarter, trailing by 20 at the first change.
Rupanyup's strong push forward continued in the second quarter, with the side quickly pushing into its forward 50 and sticking the ball there for the majority of the term.
Although they did encounter sterner resistance from Kalkee who turned the Panthers away numerous times.
In the early minutes of the second quarter the Kee's found yardage by kicking to open territory, but as half time neared, the side looked to find open teammates to chain kicks together.
At half time Kalkee remained scoreless, but the side were still not giving Rupanyup anything.
Coming out of the break, the Kees defence grew stout with players showing a willingness fight by throwing their body at the ball to spoil crucial kicks.
The balance of territory still favoured Rupanyup, but the Kees limited the Panthers scoring opportunities.
With Rupanyup only extending the advantage by three points in the third quarter.
Kalkee's scoring draught finally ended in the fourth quarter.
A late mark allowed the Kees to claim an elusive goal seconds before the siren, but Rupanyup's advantage proved too strong and the Panthers won 8.8 (56) - 1.3 (9).
Downer was lethal with his boot, he kicked six of Rupanyup's eight goals and also picked up several more behinds, to lead the scoring of the game.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
