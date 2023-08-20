Noradjuha Quantong has booked its place in the semi final with a win over Jeparit Rainbow in the HDFNL A Grade elimination final on Sunday, August 20.
The full time score was 55-41 at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
The Bombers repelled Jeparit Rainbow's early attack before it added two quick goals to take the early ascendancy.
Bombers goal shooter Shannon Couch provided a focal point early in the attack.
The Storm looked to build patiently around its goal ring to gain high percentage looks at goal.
After the Bombers' lead reached four goals at the mid-point of the term, Jeparit-Rainbow rallied to be one goal down at the first change.
The defensive pressure of the Bombers lifted later in the quarter as it entered the long break with a 29-23 lead.
Storm goal defender Penny Fisher plucked an intercept early in the third term as they moved the ball quickly in transition.
Jeparit-Rainbow continued to push the tempo as they looked to chip away at the 33-25 deficit.
The Storm applied pressure late in the quarter and trimmed Noradjuha-Quantong's lead to seven goals at the last change.
The Bombers were able to keep the Storm at bay as it maintained a double-digit lead throughout the last term.
The margin was 14 goals at full time.
Co-captain Shannon Couch shot 43 goals for the Bombers.
Centre Jayne Tucker and Brooke Pay featured in the best.
Hannah McIllree and Meg Werner shot 21 and 20 goals respectively.
Wing defender Elly Schumann and Werner featured in the best.
The Bombers will face Rupanyup in the semi final at Kalkee Recreation Reserve on Sunday, August 27.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
