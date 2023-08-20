The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Noradjuha Quantong defeated JR | HDFNL elimination final netball

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated August 21 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:00am
Noradjuha Quantong has booked its place in the semi final with a win over Jeparit Rainbow in the HDFNL A Grade elimination final on Sunday, August 20.

