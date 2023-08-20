In a tense final quarter, the Rupanyup Panthers have prevailed against Stawell Swifts in the second semi final of the 2023 Horsham District Football and Netball League.
From first bounce, Rupanyup had the edge against the Swifts
While the Panthers struggled to breach the Baggies defenders, the side dominated the midfield contest with Mitchell Gleeson and Elliot Kelly being hard to beat.
Rupanyup trapped, the ball around the offensive 50 for much of the term.
When points started to come to the Panthers, the Swifts became its own worst enemy, with several kicks from the top of the goal square setting Rupanyup up with set shots to send it straight back ands through the posts.
Two Late goals for the Swifts lessened the scoreboard pain at quarter time, but the Baggies remained on the back foot.
Rupanyup's momentum continued into the second term, holding a four goal lead at times.
The Swifts found moments to strike back, Thomas Cairns kicked a long goal from a narrow angle while minutes later Scott Carey snapped one in stride with Panther defenders keeping the pressure on.
Down by 19 at half time, the Baggies emerged from the break ready to fight.
The Swifts took control of the contest on the field, and moved the ball with ease.
Not long into the term the Baggies had drawn even with the Rupanyup and began building its own advantage.
Shifting Jack Cann to key defender had solved the Panthers issues shifting the ball from its end and the Panthers weren't able to mount continuous pressure.
Six goals through the term were kicked by the Swifts, while Rupanyup went goalless and with one quarter to go, Rupanyup found itself down by 18 points.
The contest was once again tight through the, but Rupanyup regained its upper hand.
Soon enough the Panther snagged the lead again.
Swifts' response to losing the lead was strong, the side immediately shifted play towards its goals, but and error, and some fast kicking got the ball into open space behind any Swifts defenders.
The ball trickled towards the goal with Rupanyup's Scott Niewand the first to it and able to give it the right touch to send it over the line and take the Panthers to a 10 point lead.
Moments later, Panthers coach Braydon Ison made it 16, and while the Swifts secured a late goal off the boot of Andrew Baker from the narrowest angle, the Panthers had done enough.
Rupanyup won 13.13 (91) - 12.9 (81)
Rupanyup - Mitch Musgrove, Elliot Kelly, Jordan Weidemann, Mitchel Gleeson, Braydon Ison, Ryan Timmins
Swifts - Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Angus Murray, Brett Hargreaves, Bourke Nicholls, Thomas Cairns
Rupanyup - Braydon Ison (5), Blake Turner (3), Cam Weston, Cooper Reading, Lachlan Weidemann, Joseph Tormey, Scott Niewand (1)
Swifts - Andrew Baker, Scott Carey (3), Angus Murray, Seth Blake (2), Cameron Wickham, Thomas Cairns (1)
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
