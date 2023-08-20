With three of Sunday's four elimination finals involving teams from Stawell's Swifts, supporters of the club flocked to Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
But come the end of the day, it had become an excursion many barracking for the Baggies might like to forget, as three of the clubs football teams and one netball team were all eliminated from the 2023 finals series.
It was a strong start for the Swifts who came out of the sheds firing.
While the Tigers made the contest tough, the Baggies had the measure and shot out to a 25 point lead by the first break, kicking four goals to one.
The change of ends prompted a change of momentum as Pimpinio emerged from the first break.
Tigers defender, Aiden Lawson, proved a challenge for the Swifts full forwards.
He made marking near the goal square difficult and turned the Baggies away from good territory on several occasions with nothing but a rushed behind.
Through the term, Pimpinio kicked six goals to the Swifts one to execute a 30 Point swing and take the lead by five.
Early points for the Swifts saw the lead swing back in the third quarter.
But Pimpinio stayed in the contest as it grew more physical, and limited the work to do in the final term.
With a quarter left on the clock, the Swift led by 18.
Pimpinio once again took control at the start of the fourth quarter and as the clock ticked down scores were level.
Pimpinio took a lead with a goal, and injected the game with another level of intensity.
Contests got stiffer as every moment grew more crucial.
Swifts returned serve but sat one point shy of the opposition.
When the final siren rang Pimpinio won, 13.7 (85) - 13.6 (84).
With the early offensive momentum, Natimuk United was to first team on the board.
The Rams were able to apply sustained pressure in the side's forward 50, trapping the ball there.
Not able to break through into the midfield, it was not long before the Baggies were down up by 8 points.
The Swifts eventually began finding paths out of the side's own defensive end, but were unable to hold the ball in threatening territory for long enough before the Rams would turn them around.
Three goals down in the first quarter, the Swifts' Austin Giusa moved from full forward into the ruck, and when escaping the contest with the ball, his speed allowed to Baggies to snatch big yardage.
But, two points was all the Swifts had at the first change while Natimuk United had posted 35.
A stronger defence for the Swifts after the first change pushed the contest away from the side's defensive end and led to the Baggies first goal. But the Rams dominance would not stop.
Natimuk United was quick to score in the third term, as the side grabbed handfuls of momentum.
The Rams had a clear path to points and were using it to run up the advantage.
By the final break the Rams led by 79 points, and by full time Natimuk United had pushed its margin against a visibly defeated Swifts outfit to 127.
Natimuk United won 24.19 (163) - 5.6 (36).
The early game seesawed between Edenhope Apsley and Pimpinio, with both teams moving the ball through the midfield well, but struggling in the contests by the goal squares.
A short passage of play when the Tigers struggled to clear the ball from the threat zone allowed the Saints time to post three behinds, but scores remained tight during the goalless opening term.
A set shot from inside 50 gave the first goal of the game to the Saints as Edenhope Apsley looked to take control in the second quarter.
A tough quarter for Pimpinio ended scoreless for the Tigers, with Edenhope Apsley leading 12-1 into halftime.
After an early minor, Pimpinio opened its goal scoring account in the third, shrinking the difference to within a goal.
Two minors to the Tigers while the Saints remained scoreless meant teams went into the fourth quarter separated by only three points
Edenhope Apsley's Levi Linto terrorised the Tigers defence.
His size and safe hands gave him an unopposable advantage when marking, and his big boot meant the Saints could take full advantage of his set shots.
Linto was a key link in the offensive drive that lead to the Saints second goal that turned the momentum towards the Side and likely won them the game.
The Tigers heads dropped and in a couple of minutes, Edenhope Apsley posted two more goals.
Pimpinio earned a late consolation goal but Edenhope Apsley would win, 4.6 (39) - 2.3 (15).
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
