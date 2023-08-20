The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Swifts lose three from three | Horsham District Football EF2

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated August 21 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With three of Sunday's four elimination finals involving teams from Stawell's Swifts, supporters of the club flocked to Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.