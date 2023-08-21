Taylors Lake and Harrow Balmoral had already played out a draw in round four of the regular season.
Still, both sides lifted an extra gear in the elimination final at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve on Sunday, August 20.
It took six periods to decide a victor, with the Lakers coming out on top 35-33.
The Lakers started quickly in front of its home crowd as they shot the first four goals at Dock Lake Reserve.
Scoring became more difficult as the rain started to drizzle.
While Southern Roos' goal keeper Rori Mason also started strong.
Taylors Lake led by three goals at quarter time.
The second term was dominated by defence, as both units made scoring difficult.
Harrow Balmoral evened the scores at the long break.
The tight nature of the contest continued as the Southern Roos took the lead for the first time, 14-13.
Taylors Lake rallied late to lead 17-16 at the last change.
The margin did not reach two goals in the last quarter as the momentum shifted.
The Roos never led in the last but bought it back to 22-22 at the end of regulation.
Extra time consisted of two six-minute halves.
The Lakers led 25-24 at the end of the first period of extra time.
Southern Roos held a 28-26 lead late in the second period before the Lakers levelled the scores at 28-28.
With the second six minutes elapsed, either team had to claim a two-goal lead to win.
Taylors Lake eventually claimed the 35-33 win.
Hannah Weir shot 18 goals across the six periods of play for the Lakers.
Lilly Weir and Summer Campey featured in the best.
Tara McIntyre shot 25 goals for the Southern Roos.
Noradjuha Quantong defeated the Swifts in the HDFNL elimination final at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve on Sunday, August 20.
The full time score was 33-24.
The Bombers and Swifts look to change angles with short passes early in the first term.
Noradjuha-Quantong gained a five-goal lead before the Swifts rallied and reduced the margin to one.
The Bombers responded again and led by four at the first change.
Both mid-courts went to work early in the second as neither side could gain the upper hand.
The Baggies steadied in the latter part of the term as it went into the long break three goals behind.
Noradjuha-Quantong kept the margin throughout the third quarter.
Swifts pushed again late in the term, but the Bombers had all the answers, holding a nine-goal lead at the last change.
The mid-court of Noradjuha-Quantong pushed the pace early in the last quarter, but the Swifts held firm.
However, the Baggies could not eat away at enough of the deficit as the Bombers claimed the 33-24 victory.
Delaney Bray shot 23 goals from 27 attempts for Noradjuha-Quantong.
Lucy Phelan and Bray featured in the best.
Whilst Emily Gay added 18 goals.
Isabella Robson and Melinda Beal were named in the best.
Edenhope Apsley has overcome a slow start to defeat Noradjuha Quantong in the elimination final at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve on Sunday, August 20.
The full time score was 32-28.
The Bombers shot the first seven goals, holding an 8-5 lead at the first change.
It was a fast-paced second quarter, and the Saints narrowed the deficit to one goal at the long break.
Edenhope-Apsley gained momentum and a three-goal lead at three-quarter time.
The Bombers wrestled the momentum back and drew level 27-27 late in the fourth quarter.
The Saints controlled the final few minutes and came away with the 32-28 win.
Isabel Payne finished with 20 goals from 23 attempts for the Saints.
Payne and Jasmine McIntyre featured in the best.
Prue Heard shot 17 goals from 25 attempts for the Bombers.
Isla Hiscock and Heard were named in the best.
It was an ending no one would have expected.
Pimpinio came from two goals down at half time to take a 32-30 victory over Natimuk United.
Both defences held firm in the early stages of the first quarter.
The Rams ground out a two-goal lead at quarter time.
Pimpinio scored the first two goals and drew level early in the second quarter.
Attackers benefited from fast ball movement as the margin stayed within two goals.
Rams goal attacker Emma Uebergang had a shot for goal after the siren as the Rams led 14-12 at the long break.
Natimuk United shot four of the first five goals in the third term, opening up a five-goal lead.
The Tigers replied with five of its own as they took the lead 19-18.
Pimpinio held a 23-20 lead at the last change.
Two early goals extended the Tigers' lead to five.
The Rams cut into the lead and trailed 30-28 late in the fourth quarter, but Pimpinio held on 32-30.
Maree Thompson scored 28 of the Tigers' 32 goals.
Holly Noonan joined Thompson in the best.
Emma Uebergang shot 22 goals for Natimuk United.
Shelly Stockdale and Mary-Jean Kerr featured in the best.
Natimuk United led at every change on its way to a 29-27 win over Rupanyup at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
Rupanyup's defensive pressure was high from the outset, but Natimuk United's efficiency in the goal ring saw them leading 10-6 at the first change.
The Panthers lifted its intensity in the second term but trailed at the long break 18-12.
Rup's pressure around the court was the catalyst for five-straight goals to start the third quarter, which would see the Panthers down by a goal at the last change.
It was a goal for goal in the last term.
The Rams turned over a defensive centre and scored the last three goals on the way to a 29-27 win.
Violet Mason shot 20 goals from 26 attempts for the Rams.
Carla Hallam and Gretel Blake featured in the best.
Phoebe Downer added 19 goals from 24 attempts for Rupanyup.
Sienna Finnigan joined Downer in the best.
Kaniva Leeor United's defence came to the fore in its 36-25 win over Pimpinio.
It was an end-to-end start of the match between the Tigers and Cougars.
Kaniva Leeor United finished the quarter strong and with a four-goal lead.
The Cougars continued to apply pressure as it opened an 8-19 lead mid-way through the second.
Its lead was extended to 15 goals at the long break.
Kaniva Leeor's defence went to work in the third term, but they did not have it all on their terms, as Pimpinio reduced the lead to nine goals at the last change.
Despite its push late in the third term, the Tigers could not eat into any more of the margin.
The Cougars claimed the 37-26 win.
Erin Muller shot 19 goals for the Tigers.
Rebecca Johnstone and Kirsten Schultz featured in the best.
Megan Steel scored 22 goals for Kaniva Leeor United.
Jessica Day joined Steel in the best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
