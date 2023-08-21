Finals: country clubs time to shine

On Saturday, I hit the road to cover the HDFNL netball elimination finals.
As the editor, I restrict my work to the typical Monday to Friday fare, but finals are another beast.
It was enjoyable, to say the least.
Seeing the underdog get up several times, including Rupanyup against Kalkee in the A Grade, is a sporting story everyone can get behind.
The 17 & Under game was a thrilling battle that saw several kids play with calmness and maturity beyond their years.
The only downside of elimination finals in one side's campaign ends after just one game.
That is the nature of elimination finals, but you can't help but feel for the side that trained for months before grinding through 16 games across several months, only to end their premiership dreams after 48 minutes of play.
I'm not suggesting a second chance because the finals series is long enough.
Rupanyup did a great job hosting the final, too, with queues for food and drinks moving quickly.
With less than five minutes between games, their professionalism made covering the seven games much more manageable.
Best of luck to the remaining teams in the HDFNL finals this weekend.
Also, best of luck to our two sport journalists - Lucas Holmes and John Hall - who are covering the HDFNL and Wimmera FNL finals this coming Saturday and Sunday.
