In a big finish to the Wimmera Hockey Association regular season, some significant results in round fifteen transformed the final's prospects of several teams in the Women's and Under 16 competitions.
There were no notable changes to the Open ladder; however, teams put on a display, suggesting we are in for a competitive series of finals.
Neither game in the Open competition on Saturday influenced the match-ups for the semi-finals, but it was an opportunity for teams to fine-tune their game plans for those preparing for a tilt at the premiership.
The Horsham Hurricanes' defenders received a healthy workout courtesy of the Yanac Tigers' usual fast short passing game that created numerous scoring opportunities.
Still, some determined defence kept the reigning premiers to just one goal in the first half.
The Tigers maintained the pressure right to the end and ran away with the game with another five goals to warn the rest of the competition that they were going into the finals in top form.
With no chance of reaching the finals, the Nhill Rangers enjoyed their last hit out for the season, and although they lost to the Kaniva Cobras by four goals, they were not disgraced.
The form of some of their younger players suggested that they could be a challenger for the finals next year.
The only change to the Open ladder after these results were the Cobras and Hurricanes swapped positions, but even before this, they had confirmed that they would play each other in the semi-finals.
The other team to contest the semi-finals this year, the Warracknabeal Hoops, had the week off with the bye, and will be planning for their next match, a clash with the Tigers in the second semi-final to play for a place in the grand final.
In an exciting finish, the composition of the final four was decided in the Women's competition in the last game of the regular season.
Despite having the bye, the Warracknabeal players had to look on nervously as they awaited the result of the game involving Yanac and Horsham Jets, which would determine if they would progress to the semi-finals.
In the first Women's game, Kaniva preserved their undefeated status with a solid win over the Nhill Thunderbirds.
During an even first half, the Kaniva forwards scored twice to establish a lead, which they extended with three goals in each of the third and fourth quarters against a fatiguing Thunderbirds' defence.
In the match that would decide the last place in the finals, a win or a draw would have been enough for the Jets to hold their position in the top four.
While Yanac had already sealed a place in the second semi-final regardless of the result, a good performance in the game would build their confidence to take on Kaniva next weekend.
In the end, Yanac withstood an early challenge by the Jets, showing their class by completing a four-goal victory that ended Horsham's season.
Because of this result and the two points for the bye, Warracknabeal returned to the top four for the first time since round two, displacing the Jets, and will look to take their recent good form into their semi-final game against the Thunderbirds.
Before this round started, several significant movements were possible on the Under 16 ladder, depending on the results of the two games, with the three top teams all in with a chance to claim a place in the top two and the 'second chance' in the finals.
Yanac Warriors claimed the minor premiership with a win over their closest rival for the position, the Horsham Bombers, who then slipped to third place once the Nhill Leopards and Kaniva Raiders played out an exciting draw. This result was enough for the Raiders to return to the top two.
The Warracknabeal Revengers had the bye but were already out of contention for the finals.
