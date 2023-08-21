The Nhill District Sporting Club is set to receive a financial boost, and it's easy as watching grass grow.
The BASF Community Paddocks program will donate the funds from locally grown barley, canola and wheat paddocks to the club.
It is the second year the BASF Community Paddocks has run, following a successful launch in 2022.
Andrew Gourlay, Head of Broadacre at BASF Australia, said he was delighted to continue the Community Paddock project by establishing a partnership with the Nhill community.
"BASF takes great pride in not only supporting growers, but also giving back to local groups that are the heart and soul of our communities," he said.
The site was sown with barley in May, alongside small amounts of canola and wheat.
BASF provides crop protection products and continuous seasonal support to drive healthy crops.
The profits from the harvest obtained later in the year will be donated to the Nhill District Sporting Club.
Community members can visit both sites in the coming weeks to drive further collaboration and understanding.
BASF will regularly visit both sites throughout the season to ensure crops are tracking well and the right products are correctly used.
For more information, visit crop-solutions.basf.com.au/.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.