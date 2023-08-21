Within the next three years, Horsham could be the home to a $170 million power station in a bid to improve power supply to the Wimmera.
The Horsham Energy Hub proposal involves building a firming power station on the Western Highway at Burnt Creek, creating an estimated 150 jobs during construction and five full-time jobs in the longer term.
Horsham Energy Hub Project Development Manager Tim Vesey said firming power stations supported other renewables, such as wind and solar, filling the gaps when they can't supply sufficient power.
"Our Horsham Energy Hub project will include a 60 MW gas turbine power plant, capable of providing reliable energy to more than 25,000 residences and 15,000 businesses across Western Victoria," he said.
The privately-funded project could include a 20 MW hydrogen electrolysis plant producing hydrogen to help generate power.
"Natural gas will initially be sourced from traditional supplies to blend with the hydrogen produced at the site," he said.
"The electrolysis process to produce hydrogen will be powered by excess energy produced by wind and solar facilities in the region."
Mr Vesey said the Horsham Energy Hub would use about 30ML of water annually - the equivalent of 12 Olympic swimming pools - to produce the hydrogen, which can be stored onsite.
"The [Hub] will work with GWM Water through the connection and water entitlement process," he said.
"The project has incorporated water storage in its design to enable for periods of restricted or reduced water supply."
About 7.5ha of the Horsham Energy Hub's site will be set aside to protect an existing remnant Buloke woodland.
"These woodlands are considered a threatened/endangered native vegetation community under State and Commonwealth legislation, and we are keen to protect and enhance this important environmental asset," Mr Vesey said.
"The Western Highway truck stop adjacent to the proposed Horsham Energy Hub entrance will not be affected."
Energy Transition Solutions, the Horsham Energy Hub developers, are carrying out a comprehensive assessment of potential impacts on environmental, cultural heritage and social values associated with the project.
Mr Vesey said the project would seek to utilise local employment, suppliers and contractors as much as possible.
"We will continue to work with local business groups and suppliers to understand the local capability to support the project," he said.
"Local suppliers are encouraged to attend the community sessions and register their interest."
A Planning Report will be prepared for approval of the project by the Victorian Minister of Planning.
"We will be talking to local stakeholders and the community during the next month, and, based on current timelines, construction is likely to begin in late 2024, subject to approvals, with first operations starting in late-2026," Mr Vesey said.
"We believe this is an exciting project for the region - providing future power security, renewable energy self-sufficiency and positioning the Wimmera as a key producer of renewable and reliable energy."
Pending development approval, the project construction could commence as early as 2025.
People wanting to learn more about this project are encouraged to attend drop-in sessions held in Horsham on Tuesday, August 29, and Wednesday, August 30.
Community members wanting to find out more about the project can attend drop-in sessions at the Wimmera Business Centre on August 29 and 30 from 12-6pm and the Horsham Regional Livestock Exchange on August 30, 12-1.30pm.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
