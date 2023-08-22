The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham and District Orchid Club gear up for annual display

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated August 23 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham and District Orchid Club members are on the move to evening meetings in September as the nights get warmer and daylight hours get longer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.