The Horsham and District Orchid Club members are on the move to evening meetings in September as the nights get warmer and daylight hours get longer.
Meetings begin at 7pm in the Senior Citizens Clubrooms on Roberts Avenue, Horsham, on the third Friday of each month and will continue until next winter.
"We have about 70 members from Horsham, St Arnaud, Stawell, and Dimboola. Many are true enthusiasts and have thousands of orchid plants in their gardens," Club bulletin editor Jan John said.
"Many of these orchids will be on show during the first weekend in October at the Annual Orchid Show.
"Our member's knowledge is extensive, and the Show will be an opportunity for members of the community to chat with them and learn about growing and cultivating orchids of numerous varieties."
The Orchid Show will be held in the Maydale Pavilion at the Horsham Showgrounds for the first time.
The Club encourages the advancement of orchid culture, native and exotic, and the showing of orchids and classes are held for beginners and juniors.
Day trips and visits to members' gardens are arranged throughout the year.
Visitors are welcome to attend the monthly meetings; further information about the Club and the Orchid Show can be obtained by calling President Brad Scott on 0427 340 693 or Jan on 0408 397 020.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.