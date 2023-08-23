After 18 regular season rounds, the 2023 WFNL finals series gets underway with qualifying finals at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26.
Elimination finals will be held at Ararat's Alexandra Oval on Sunday, August 27.
Southern Mallee coach Kieran Delahunty has eyes for the midfield battle in the Giants' qualifying final clash with Horsham Saints on Saturday, August 26.
"Both sides will probably go into the game with a bit of confidence as you do. But I think a lot of the game will be won or lost in the midfield," Delahunty said.
The Saints and Giants had over nine-goal wins at its home matches, with Delahunty keen to limit the impact of strike forwards Jarrod Garth and Mitch Martin.
"Garth and Mitch Martin have kicked a majority of their goals, and both are very good players," Delahunty said.
"I think it'd be lying if you said we're not going to worry about them. We'll certainly put some work into those guys."
Ben Knott's side come into the finals series after a 12-4 regular season.
Mitch Martin led the leagues's goal kicking with 55 majors.
In the defensive 50, Angus Martin takes the opposition's key forward, whilst Jacob O'Beirne provides run and carry from half-back.
Burras coach Tim Mackenzie believes its elimination final against Dimboola will come down to the battle in the engine room at Alexandra Oval on Sunday, August 27.
Both sides have split its regular season meetings, the most recent being a 29-point Minyip Murtoa win in round 15.
"I think we'll play a different team from when we played them last time; they had a few out," Mackenzie said.
"Obviously, their midfield [is the strength]; they've got some good players in there. I think the game on the weekend will be won and lost in the midfield.
Jae McGrath will return for the Burras after missing the round 18 clash with Warrack.
Whilst eyes will be on defender Oscar Gawith as he continues to recover from a thumb injury sustained in round 14 of the Talent League on Sunday, June 30.
The Roos will be out to respond after an 84-point defeat by Ararat in round 18.
In the regular season, Jonathon Ross pipped Sam Godden in the Roos' goal kicking with 28 from his 14 matches.
Godden featured in the best in 10 of his 14 matches.
Catch up on round 18 HERE
Horsham Saints faces Minyip Murtoa in the qualifying final at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26.
The Saints have been victorious in the two regular season matches; 15 points was the margin in round five and five goals in round 15.
Gavin Kelm finished fifth in the goal kicking with 39 majors and finished in the best on 10 occasions.
For the Burras, Brent Hudson did the damage inside the forward 50 in the regular season with 23 goals.
Whilst Adam Schache featured in the best in 11 of his 16 matches.
There will be no second chance for the Demons or Warriors at Alexandra Oval on Sunday, August 27.
Both sides won its home matches in the regular season, Stawell by a goal in round eight before Horsham kicked away by eight goals in round 17.
Joshua Mibus has been on fire in the forward half for Horsham.
Mibus has 43 goals, whilst he has been named in the best 10 times from 13 matches.
Shane Field was the Warriors' leading goal kicker with 23 majors during the regular season.
Field also finished in the best on nine occasions from 13 matches.
Read more: Gawith receives state draft combine invite
Horsham Saints and Rats will battle for a shot at the undefeated Demons in the qualifying final on Saturday, August 26.
The Saints have recorded wins by over 10 goals in the two regular-season meetings.
Jesse Taylor has 34 goals for the Saints, who finished with a 14-2 regular season record.
Bailey Brennan featured in the best on 10 occasions.
Patrick Toner has had the hot hand inside the forward 50 for Ararat with 29 goals.
Toner has also featured for the Under 16 Boys GWV Rebels in 2023.
Reggie Jenkins and Toner have finished in the best on 11 occasions from 13 matches.
Minyip Murtoa and Nhill travel to Alexandra Oval for the elimination final on Sunday, August 27.
Each side has recorded a win by over five goals in rounds eight and 17.
Burra Seth Talbot finished two goals behind Jesse Taylor in the goal kicking.
Jonathon Baker and Hugh Dougherty finished in the best seven times from 14 matches.
Dah Bu Shwe Pay kicked 13 goals from eight matches for the Tigers.
Jobe Dickinson was featured in the best on 11 occasions.
With an appearance against Stawell, the Horsham Saints will feature in all four football qualifying finals at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26.
During the regular season, the Saints claimed a 25-point win in round 3 and an 11-point win in round 12.
Bodey Wilde kicked 23 goals from 15 matches and featured in the best 14 times.
For the Warriors, Mason Notting averaged a little over two goals a game with 33 majors from 16 games to finish second in the goal kicking.
Notting also featured in the best on 14 occasions.
The two regular season matches between elimination finalists Warrack and Ararat produced a draw, and a seven-goal Eagles win.
The two sides produced a 4.0 (24)-3.6 (24) result at Alexandra Oval in round three.
Hayden Polack has stood out for the Eagles during the regular season.
Polack averaged a goal per game and was named in the best 14 times.
Billy Jenkins booted 20 goals from 16 matches for the Rats.
Lachlan Sullivan, Will Chamings and Jenkins featured in the best on 10 occasions.
Keep up to date with the latest news from around the league HERE
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
