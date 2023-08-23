The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Football Netball Preview

Wimmera League football finals to begin on Saturday, August 26

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated August 23 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham Saints and Southern Mallee will face off for the third time for the WFNL season in the qualifying final at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26. Picture file
Horsham Saints and Southern Mallee will face off for the third time for the WFNL season in the qualifying final at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26. Picture file

After 18 regular season rounds, the 2023 WFNL finals series gets underway with qualifying finals at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.