The Horsham District Football and Netball League celebrated it future stars on Monday, August 21, with the competition's junior best and fairest night.
Under 17
Frederick Frew, Pimpinio - 24 votes
Runner-up in the 2022 HDFNL best and fairest vote count, a strong season has seen Pimpinio's Frederick Frew go one better to claim the award in 2023.
In 2023, Frew played in 12 of the Tigers 14 under 17 games, he was named in the side's best players on 10 occasions and as an effective forward, he kicked 26 goals.
Frew played a commanding role in the under-17 Tigers' unbeaten run though the 2023 regular season, and regularly played a starring role in the Pimpinio's senior side's campaign.
His strong season also led to Frew captaining the HDFNL's under 17.5 interleague side that took on the Maryborough and Castlemaine District Football and Netball League in June.
Runner-up - Alby Kingston, Rupanyup - 23 votes
Under 14
Riley Downer, Rupanyup - 44 votes
Rupanyup's under 14 captain, Riley Downer has been named the HDFNL's best and fairest of the junior division for the 2023 season.
Having played in al 16 of the Panthers regular season fixtures, Downer never missed the side's best players.
His safe hands and strong boot made him a handful for defenders as could slice through oppositions forward lines.
Downer topped the divisions goal scorers list with 65 majors ahead of finals.
His rounds three and six performances were particularly prolific as he claimed seven goals on each occasion.
Runner-up - Chase Whelan, Laharum - 34 votes
17 and under
Lilly Weir, Taylors Lake - 30 votes
Taylors Lake's Lily Weir was awarded the HDFNL's 17 and under best and fairest award at Monday nights presentation.
Weir, in her second year in the 17 and under division has shone on court.
Having played in all 14 of the Lakers regular season games, Weir was named best on court on eight occasions.
Weir also made her A grade netball debut in 2023 and played a key role in the Lakers return to the league's top division
Runner-up - Tahnee Brown, Pimpinio - 22 votes
15 and under
Mia Rees, Harrow Balmoral - 27 votes
The HDFNL's Mia Rees received the HDFNL's 15 and under best and fairest award.
Harrow Balmoral's Rees was named best on court eight times in her 16 appearances in the division.
Having spent most of the season playing inside the ring, she has contributed 268 goals throughout the Southern Roos season, the fifth highest in the league.
Rees also spent time this season playing in Harrow Balmoral's 17 and under side, as well as the C reserve squad.
Runner-up - Isabella Mitton, Natimuk United - 24 votes
13 and under
Ruby Williams, Pimpinio - 36 votes
Pimpinio's Ruby Williams was awarded the best and fairest award for the HDFNL's 13 and under division.
Williams played in every game since the second round for the Tigers junior squad, being named best player in nine of those 15 contests.
A perfect run through the regular season for Pimpinio's side will see Williams feature in the HDFNL's finals series, starting in Saturday qualifying final against Harrow Balmoral.
Runner-up - Phoebe Downer, Rupanyup - 35 votes
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
