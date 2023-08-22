It was a tough week for local trainers last Tuesday with no winners from the local area.
On the road it was the Fullerton and Smith teams who flew the flag with winners at Ballarat and Warrnambool.
Wednesday evening at Ballarat was a sensational night for the Fullerton team (Red Cliffs) training a winning double at Ballarat with two very impressive runs.
Show The Magic did just that overcoming early bother which left him last early.
It bullocked its way through the field rounding the corner with momentum Show The Magic straightened and unleashed a super run to go home a three length winner in the smart time of 25:53 in what was a sensational run.
Litter brother Gifted Blazer then went tremendous in his own right breaking the magical 22:00sec barrier over the 390m.
Settling second then running over the very talented Willow Road in a Grade 5 Heat stopping the clock in a blistering 21:96sec, making it even better Gifted Blazer has drawn box one in the final this Wednesday Night good luck team.
Cliff Smith (Wonwondah) travelled to Warrnambool with a small team of three and got the chocolates with the talented Maximum Ang whom has been racing without luck of late.
Maximum Ang put itself on the pace early settling second, then railing underneath the early leader to go away an easy winner by three and a half lengths in 22:30sec over the 390m trip.
In a good news story Warracknabeal trainer and club President Ian Bibby in returning one of his kennel stars Crymelon Comet to the track following a very serious leg break.
Bibby was told more than likely Comet would never race again.
Comet decided that wasn't going to be the case even following surgery on his leg which saw a metal plate inserted.
"The dog kept telling me I want to run, I would put him out in small yard and he would just do laps and laps of the lemon tree," Bibby said.
Comet brought to trials and was desperate to be let go; Bibby was hesitant at first and resisted temptation.
But by the third week Comet wasn't happy to be left in the car so Bibby trialled him and he just hasn't looked back.
Well done Ian on a physio job carried out to perfection.
Our journalists and contributors work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.