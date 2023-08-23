The Horsham District Football Netball League kicked of its 2023 finals series on Saturday, August 19, and what followed was two days of action and emotion as teams fought to kick their seasons going.
Now eyes turn to the next weekend where the League will do it al over again.
First, on Saturday, August 26, the teams that finished first and second in their respective division will compete for a ticket to this year's grand final day.
Before the winners of week one's playoffs clash in another elimination final on Sunday, August 27, with the winner moving one step closer to the big dance of 2023.
The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos and the Jeparit Rainbow Storm will play off on Saturday, August 26 at Stawell's North Park for a spot in the 2023 HDFNL seniors grand final.
The Southern Roos have gone through this year's regular season, handing drubbings to every opposition it has crossed paths with.
The side is stacked with some of the league's best players, including Jai Thompson, Nick Pekin, James Staude and Michael and Simon Close.
Any one in Harrow Balmoral's star players can prove a match winner, and finding the answers to neutralise their impact is a tall task, but, Jeparit Rainbow is chock full of star power itself.
Scott Driscoll and William Hutchison can control the midfield against most oppositions while Bradley Stokes and Nicholas Yarran can be more of a handful through the contest.
Towering over most of the competition, Daniel Batson provides a target and ruck difficult to get on top of.
And, Peter Weir and Ashley Clugston have been tough to beat in the Storm's forward end.
Jeparit Rainbow and Harrow Balmoral have not met since round three, when the Southern Roos claimed a 35 point win.
On Sunday, August 27, after winning their respective elimination finals, the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers and the Rupanyup Panthers will meet in the HDFNL semi final.
The Bombers relied on its accuracy around the goal square to cruise into the semi final with a 32 point win over Edenhope Apsley.
Despite the larger margin, scoring shots remained even, with the Saints earning three more than the Bombers but suffering from inaccuracy, costing the side a longer season.
With some of the league's top goal kickers, including Braydon Ison, it the Panthers forward lines, Rupanyup might not be as forgiving when in good territory.
Bombers' ruck, Jack Vague is coming off a starring performance against the Saints, as is Jason Kerr, Michael Phelan, Nige Kelly, Wade Francis and James Gregg.
Still, Damian Cameron can command the midfield battle while Brock Orval adds a level of energy and aggression to whatever part of the ground he plays.
Rupanyup's path to the semi final had the side play through a tense final quarter against the Swifts but the defending premiers held strong.
Ison commanded space inside the Panthers' forward 50 while Mitch Musgrove returned to form after blowing the cobwebs out in round 16.
A tall target who usually prowls through the mid field, rushing forward to contest any ruck, Mitchell Gleeson is a tough number to beat.
When the ball gets in his hands he can send it deep inside 50, amplifying the work opposing defenders have to do to push play upfield.
Having met twice during the regular season, the Bombers are yet to get the best of Rupanyup.
The Panthers claimed a 61 point win in round two before a nail biter went Rupanyup's way in round 12.
On Saturday, Noradjuha Quantong will meet Harrow Balmoral in the season's qualifying final.
An arm wrestle at the top of the reserves table, Noradjuha Quantong and Harrow Balmoral finished neck a neck in the race for the minor premiership, with the Southern Roos holding the edge on points percentage.
Noradjuha Quantong had gone through the HDFNL season unbeaten until round 15 when Edenhope Apsley snagged a win by a single point.
Harrow Balmoral's only loss came in round eight when Noradjuha Quantong got the best of the Southern Roos by eight points.
In the weekend's semi final, Pimpinio will meet Kalkee after the sides won elimination games a week earlier.
Kalkee claimed a 20 point win against Edenhope Apsley while Pimpinio's game with the Swifts seesawed several times before the Tigers won by one point after a nail biting final term.
The Kees will hold the home field advantage on Sunday, while Pimpinio hope to find a better result than the side's ninth round encounter, where Kalkee won by 39 points.
Pimpinio and Kalkee footballers will also meet in Saturday's qualifying final after the two clubs finished one and two in the HDFNL's regular season.
Having completed the season unbeaten, the Tigers sit as favourites to claim a second flag in as many years.
Kalkee faced three losses during the HDFNL season, including one to Pimpinio in round nine by 67 points.
On Sunday, Harrow Balmoral will take on Natimuk United in this weekend's semi final.
Both sides claimed blow out wins in the elimination finals, benefitting from extra numbers while taking on depleted teams.
Having clashed twice during the regular season, the two sides currently sit with one win each.
The Kaniva Leeor Cougars will take on the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers in Saturday's qualifying final at North Park.
The Cougars only suffered one loss during the regular season and when the side came up against the Bombers, KLU won by 11 points.
In Sunday's semi final, Rupanyup will meet Edenhope Apsley.
The last time these side's met, the Panthers claimed a 20 point win.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
