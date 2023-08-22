Minyip Murtoa defender Oscar Gawith has been rewarded after his consistency across the Talent League and WFNL seasons.
Gawith was announced as one of the 55 invitees looking to impress AFL recruiters at a state draft combine.
Three state draft combines will be held in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth on November 8, 14 and 15.
The Melbourne state combine will also see players from New South Wales, ACT, Queensland and Tasmania attend.
This news comes after former Horsham Saint and Rebels' teammate Joel Freijah was one of 61 prospects invited to the national draft combine to be held before the state combine on November 8.
Gawith sustained a thumb injury whilst playing in the Talent League on June 30 and will be monitored in the lead-up to the Burras' WFNL elimination final clash with Dimboola on Sunday, August 27.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
