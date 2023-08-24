The Wimmera Mail-Times
Lace-up and join Bianca Anson as she prepares to join the Marathon Man walk for a cancer-free world

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
August 24 2023 - 7:00pm
Horsham wife and mother, Bianca Anson, will lace up in November to bring awareness about melanoma to the community. Ms Anson's husband was diagnosed with melanoma 11 years ago.

