Horsham wife and mother, Bianca Anson, will lace up in November to bring awareness about melanoma to the community. Ms Anson's husband was diagnosed with melanoma 11 years ago.
"This is going to be the most mentally, physically, and emotionally challenging thing I'm probably ever going to do, but I couldn't be more excited to be doing something I am so passionate about," she said.
She'll join Jay Allen, the CEO, and founder of the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation, who advocates for skin cancer education since having several melanomas followed by extensive treatment.
He is committed to bringing awareness to the public about melanoma and the importance of early detection through walks and talks at schools and organisations, and is often referred to as the Melanoma Man because of his commitment to saving others from the same experiences.
Five other full-time walkers will join them on the 621-kilometer walk from Merimbula, New South Wales, to Port Melbourne in Victoria, beginning on November 11; it will take 14 days, ending on December 1, "and with sore legs and probably blisters on my feet," she said.
"The skin cancer van will be with us on the walk, and people can be checked along the route, and we'll be calling into schools to educate children about sun-safe and skin checks," Ms Anson said.
Read More: Orchid Club on the move
A small mark on Ms Anson's husband Marcus' lip, or Muddy as most locals would know him, was the beginning of the melanoma journey for their family and her commitment to making sure others know about the importance of early detection and treatment.
After several trips back and forth between doctors, Mr Anson was advised to have surgery 11 years ago.
At the time of diagnosis, he was referred to the Peter MacCallum Cancer Care Centre for further information and advice. Ms. Anson said that put them on the right path for her husband's ongoing treatments and managing his condition.
"The Peter Mac Cancer Care Centre is an Australian oncology research institute, cancer treatment and professional oncologist training centre located in Melbourne and has doctors and specialists with the experience to advise patients about melanoma.
Read More: A milestone celebration for Ian McRae
Following his first diagnosis, cancer was detected in his tailbone, which was treated with immunotherapy. After detecting cancer in his liver, he had a partial liver removal but "fortunately, the liver can re-grow," she said.
"He still has a tiny spot in the mandibular facial nerve, and unfortunately, it has been detected in his brain stem; he is receiving trial immunotherapy and has MRI and CT Scans every three months," she said.
Due to radiation treatment on his brain, Mr Anson now has a deficit in his left side due to damaged nerve tissue, so he moves a little slower than before the treatment and cannot return to work.
"Most people get a five-year life expectancy after diagnosis of melanoma," she said, "But 11 years later, while Marcus is still having treatment, his condition is being managed, which shows the importance of early detection and treatment."
Mr and Mrs Anson have two children, Ruby, 12, and Jagen, 8.
Ruby was two, and Jagen was eight months old when their father began radiation treatment on his jaw.
"So for us, we live it every day; it's our life, it's our normal," Ms Anson said.
But this former nurse will now use her passion for health and fitness to help raise research funds and bring awareness to others about melanoma and the importance of regular skin checks.
Ms Anson is training in and around Horsham for the Marathon Man walk and would like community members to join her if they see her out and about.
She regularly walks the 10 kilometers loop around the two Wimmera pedestrian bridges and is often seen circling the Horsham Racecourse. She plans to walk to Warracknabeal as her training increases and would love company along the way.
"I have a backpack that will identify me and explain why I'm walking, and I'd love anyone and everyone to join me, even if it's for just a small part of my walk."
Toyota will provide the support vehicles, Hoka will provide the shoes, and Rotary Clubs will offer billets to the walkers on the November walk.
People are invited to join the full-time walkers for a few steps, a few metres, or a few miles along the way.
Read More: New speech pathologist for Edenhope hub
Melanoma is the most common cancer among 15 to 39-year-olds in Australia; every year, 14,000 are diagnosed. Unlike many, Jay Allen survived several bouts of cancer and has made it his mission to stop as many families experiencing the same trauma.
Organisers of the walk will use it to raise money, through donations and sponsorship, for Melanoma Research, and to make people aware of the possible sinister dangers lurking behind an unusual mark on your lip or anywhere else on your skin, no matter how small it may be.
There will be opportunities to support Ms Anson's fundraising campaign with raffle tickets and activities before the marathon, and there are online options to donate.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.