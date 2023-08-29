The Wimmera Mail-Times
Patchwork Jungle business at risk of contamination from mining dust.

By Sheryl Lowe
August 29 2023 - 3:00pm
Mr and Mrs O'Donnell own Patchwork Jungle at Jung, growing produce naturally. Picture by Sheryl Lowe.
Terry and Kim O'Donnell, thought they'd found their forever home when they settled in the tiny Victorian town of Jung 27 years ago. But said their future is uncertain now as they anticipate the possible effects of the proposed WIM Resource Pty Ltd mine on their health and their naturally grown produce outlet, Patchwork Jungle.

Local News

