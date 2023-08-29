Terry and Kim O'Donnell, thought they'd found their forever home when they settled in the tiny Victorian town of Jung 27 years ago. But said their future is uncertain now as they anticipate the possible effects of the proposed WIM Resource Pty Ltd mine on their health and their naturally grown produce outlet, Patchwork Jungle.
"We really began growing for our own use, but after realising the difficulty people had to access naturally grown produce, we decided we had the space and the ability to expand," they said.
Patchwork Jungle is an integrated mix of resource-conscious products established in the former Primary School grounds, including in-season vegetables, herbs, and berries.
They grow 50 varieties of thyme and expand their product range by planting multiple varieties as they have with thyme.
They landscape with edible plants and use their animals, including ducks, goats, rabbits, and chickens, as a vital component of their permaculture approach.
If the mine goes ahead, it will be on the property adjoining theirs, and they fear their berries will no longer be ready-to-eat from the bushes due to dust contamination.
"You can't wash berries," Ms O'Donnell said. " So we may not be able to sell our ready-to-eat products, and we're not sure what the impact will be on our business as a whole."
The O'Donnells said no one from WIM Resource had contacted them. Until recently, they believed the mine was concentrated in the Dooen area but now realise it may impact them and the Jung community.
"We were disappointed Horsham Rural City Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding with WIM Resources without speaking to us and finding out the effect it could have on our business," Mr O'Donnell said.
"This area is one of the windiest spots in the Wimmera. The farmers have changed their practices to a no-till process to reduce the dust, but the mine will operate 24/7, and we have no information on how they'll control the dust," Mr O'Donnell said.
Many of Patchwork Jungle's customers have health issues or are keen to follow a healthy lifestyle, and they want to be able to continue to provide them with their products.
"Not everyone has a compassionate and understanding approach in the world to support people living their own lives," he said.
The O'Donnells make add-on products of jam, chutneys, ice cream, and other products made from their produce they sell from a small café in the nursery.
The Avonbank Mineral Sands Mine is planned for 15 kilometres northeast of Horsham. It proposes mining the Avonbank ore body to produce a mineral sands product comprising zircon titanium-rich mineral concentrate and minor amounts of rare earth products.
The products extracted can be used in ceramics, digital printing, dentistry, and electrical components.
"We don't know what the mining process will involve, what could be in the water, and with the mine operating for over 30 years, the future is uncertain," they said.
WIM Resource Pty Ltd holds a granted retention licence on the site.
Wim Resource held two pop-up information days in the Jung Hall.
The Avonbank Mineral Sands Project Enquiry and Advisory hearing was held in Horsham over the four weeks of August, with a summary by HRCC and WIM presented on Friday, August 25.
The Planning Panel Victoria heard submissions from WIM Resources, farmers, and stakeholders.
WIM Resource responded to our recent inquiries and said they cannot comment now but will speak with the Wimmera Mail-Times later.
