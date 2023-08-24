The best netballers of the Horsham and District 's Football Netball League will take to courts on the weekend for the 2023 season's semi finals.
On Saturday, August 26, the teams that finished first and second in the regulars season will clash with a ticket to the grand final on the line.
Then, on Sunday, the two winners of each divisions elimination finals will playoff with their season's once again on the line.
The winners of Sunday's games will meet the losers of Saturday's games a week later to fight for the second grand final spot.
In Saturday's qualifying final, the A grade's two form teams will clash in a rematch of last season's grand final and a likely preview of 2023's.
The unbeaten Edenhope Apsley will take on division power house Laharum at Stawell's North Park with the winner earning a weekend off and a grand final berth.
Laharum's season has been strong, the side's only loss came against Edenhope Apsley in round four.
The Demons A grade side is stacked full of talent that dominates courts with its fun and fast brand of netball.
Goal keeper of the Laharum outfit, Bec McIntyre's size alone makes her an imposing challenge for opposing offenses, while the speed and agility of Emalie Iredell makes her hard to out manoeuvre.
Maddie Iredell plays a similar game and often commands the Demons offensive end alongside Caitlin Story, with Liv Jones connecting the two ends through the midcourt.
A win for Edenhope Apsley will see them hit 500 days unbeaten before they hit the grand final.
For Laharum to achieve the upset, the Demons will have to neutralise the Saints youthful and strong offensive duo of Carlee Feder and Lavinia Fox.
While, defensive star Emily Burgess will likely prove a threat for the Demons attack.
But, similar to Laharum, it is Edenhope Apsley's familiarity that has propelled it to its position atop the HDFNL league.
If either team can break down the flow of their opposition, it could win them the game, but Edenhope Apsley hasn't been shaken since the early stages of the 2022 season.
After a dominant win against the league's third placed Kalkee in the elimination finals, Rupanyup will head to Kalkee Recreation Reserve on Sunday to play the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers with both team's seasons on the line.
The Panther's attacking combination of Bianca Drum and Zanaiya Bergen was crucial in the elimination final, while Georgia Hiscock and Kayla Weidemann were effective in defence and Tamika Mentha also played a strong role from wing defence.
Noradjuha Quantong's ever-threatening goal shooter, Shannon Couch was the focal point in the Bombers attack on Jeparit Rainbow in its elimination final showdown while Georgia Lowe is a strong threat who can fly under the radar around the ring.
When the two sides last met, they could be separated by only two goals, with Rupanyup coming away with the win.
Catch up on the HDFNL's elimination netball finals:
Pimpinio will meet Kalkee in Saturday's qualifying final at Stawell's North Park.
An unbeaten run through the regular season has landed the Tigers the top spot on the divisions ladder, while Kalkee's only loss in 2023 so far came against the side's qualifying final opponent.
When the two sides met in round nine, the Tigers broke away from the Kee's in the second half after the side's were inseparable through the first two terms.
A big threat for the Kee's to overcome would be that of the divisions best and fairest runner-up Tahnee Brown, who has also played a starring role in the club's A grade outfit throughout the season.
On the Sunday, Jeparit Rainbow meets Taylors Lake after both side escaped nail biting elimination finals to claim a spot in the semi.
Natimuk United had the measure of Jeparit Rainbow through the first three quarters, but the Storm surged in the fourth, winning the term by five goals, stealing the win by one.
Taylors Lake's path to the semi had the team play out an extra time thriller against Harrow Balmoral after the two sides were inseparable after four quarters.
It has only been two weeks since the Lakers and Storm met in the final round of the HDFNL season, and then, the two teams played out another tense battle, with Jeparit Rainbow prevailing by only one goal.
Saturday's action will see Natimuk United take on Kalkee with a grand final spot on the line.
The Rams unbeaten season sees them enter this playoff as the favourite to snag a final spot.
The Kee's only regular season blemishes were a loss to Natimuk United and a draw with Swifts.
Kalkee is currently riding the momentum of a five game winning streak, with a average margin of over 17 points through those games.
On Sunday, Kaniva Leeor United will take on Noradjuha Quantong.
The Cougars beat Edenhope Apsley to qualify for the semi final, while Noradjuha Quantong are coming off a win against the Swifts.
When the two sides met during the regular season, the Bombers came from behind in the second half to claim the win.
Kalkee will also meet Pimpinio in a playoff for a grand final position in the 15 and under division.
The Kees come in as the favourite in this fixture having run through the season unbeaten while Pimpinio carry the momentum of seven straight wins.
When Kalkee and Pimpinio last met, the Kees won by only four goals.
Jeparit Rainbow and Edenhope Apsley will meet on the Sunday having survived elimination finals the weekend earlier.
Edenhope Apsley and Jeparit Rainbow have met twice already in the HDFNL, with the Saints coming out on top on both occasions.
Kalkee will look to deal Noradjuha Quantong its first defeat of the season when the sides meet in the qualifying final.
The Kee's suffered three losses during the regular season, including a three goal loss to the Bombers in round seven.
On Sunday, Kaniva Leeor United will meet Pimpinio with both teams' seasons on the line.
During the regular season, the two sides met twice, with each club claiming a win.
Pimpinio will meet Harrow Balmoral in the qualifying final at Stawell's North Park on Saturday.
The last time the two side met, the Tigers won a low scoring game by one goal.
On Sunday, Laharum will meet Natimuk United.
With the Demons having come away with the win when the sides met during Laharum's centenary celebrations.
Kalkee and Noradjuha Quantong will meet in Saturday's qualifying final.
The sides last met in round seven, where the Kees won by eight goals.
On Sunday, Kaniva Leeor United will take on Edenhope Apsley.
The Cougars will be hoping the to overcome the side that beat them by 11 points in round three, to keep its season alive.
