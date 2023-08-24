What is the Albanese government afraid of?
I believe Australia is ready to have a mature conversation about modern nuclear as part of our future energy mix, yet Energy Minister Chris Bowen continues to rubbish its viability.
The Coalition signed Australia to the AUKUS deal opening our future to nuclear energy.
The Nationals continue to drive the debate on nuclear in our energy mix.
Minister Bowen claims nuclear is too expensive and a pipe dream, yet German-American energy economist Robert ldel belled the cat on the full cost of renewables to an energy system, saying solar is 14 times more costly than nuclear energy, and wind 4.7 times more costly.
History won't look kindly on this Energy Minister who railroads Australians into costly, unreliable renewables without guaranteed baseload power.
The Albanese Labor government needs to lift the federal moratorium on nuclear power and let the market decide before the developed world leaves Australia behind.
Low cost, low emissions, reliable electricity grids overseas include nuclear energy.
Ontario, France and South Korea are a just a few examples.
Next-generation, smaller-scale nuclear is a perfect companion for renewables, especially since it can ramp up and down to accommodate the intermittency of wind and solar.
Solar and wind will continue to be an important part of the energy mix, but many rural communities are opposed to tens of thousands of kilometres of high voltage multi-story high transmission lines.
The US state of Wyoming is shifting from around 70 per cent coal reliance by commissioning a zero-emissions Small Modular Reactor on its retiring coal plant - right where existing transmission networks already exist.
Australia is a major uranium exporter and has retiring coal plants which are excellent sites for these new generation reactors.
The majority of almost 5000 respondents to my Mallee's Biggest Survey support nuclear as part of Australia's future energy mix.
Labor needs to stop listening to the Greens and act in the national interest.
