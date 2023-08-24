The Country Basketball League (CBL) has released the conference structure for the 2023/24 season.
The CBL's 72 teams will be split into eight conferences - four men and four women - with the Horsham Hornets to stay in the South West conference.
Premiers of season 2021/22, the Hornets men slipped to third last season, with a semi final loss to the Mt Gambier Lakers ending the side's hopes of back to back titles
And, a fifth place finish for the Hornets women's side in the 2022/23 season, meant the side missed finals altogether.
Returning with the Horsham Hornets to play in the South West Men's will be the Ararat Redbacks, Mt Gambier Lakers, Millicent Magic, Portland Coasters, Colac Kookas, Terang Tornadoes and Warrnambool Seahawks.
The Surfcoast Chargers, who finished last in the 2022/23 conference, will not return.
Instead, the Hamilton Basketball Association will enter a team to maintain a nine team conference.
The Horsham Hornets will also enter a team into the South West Women's conference to play against Millicent Magic, Mount Gambier Lakers, Portland Coasters and Warrnambool Mermaids.
The Surfcoast Chargers is also not returning to the women's conference, and the Terang Tornadoes will not be back.
However a team from Colac will enter the conference making the 2023/24 season a six team competition.
CBL manager Matt Royal is excited for the launch of the new season.
"We can't wait to see CBL action back in 2023," Royal said.
"With so many associations returning, this season will be the most competitive yet.
"The country basketball community is as excited as ever with the season just around the corner."
