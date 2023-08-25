Volunteers at Horsham Paws are busy finding foster and forever homes for the lost and lonely animals of Horsham and District, and it's getting harder to find volunteers and to raise enough funds for the organisation to financially support the need, which they said is increasing.
"Animals come to us for various reasons," Treasurer Kristy Kelly.
"Some have been relinquished because of the cost of living and owners can't afford to keep them; the owner may have passed away or gone into care, domestic violence, the wrong breed for the family, not the right fit of r the family or just because the kitten or puppy has grown up and are no longer a tiny ball of fluff."
"It's probably the hardest it's been in a long time," she said.
Horsham Paws is a not-for-profit organisation that finds foster homes for up to 40 animals at a time until a forever home can be found for them, but the service they provide is costly. Horsham Paws absorbs the costs.
All animals are desexed, wormed, microchipped, treated for fleas, and receive a full medical check before going to a foster or forever home.
The cost of these services for kittens is $707, and for dogs, it varies, but it is between $744 and $985.
Adoption of a kitten or cat through Horsham Paws is $250, and for dogs is $500. The cost of adoption only partially covers the medical and associated costs for each animal.
"We are holding our AGM on Tuesday, August 29 , at the Horsham RSL at 7.30pm. We hope we'll get some new committee members and some additional volunteers so we can continue to care for these beautiful animals," she said.
Some animals remain in foster care for a week or a month, but some are in care for up to a year before a forever home can be found for them.
Financially the organisation depends on memberships, fundraising, and grants to operate, and while they say the community is very generous, they need more of everything, volunteers, blankets, and money.
"Our boutique Op-shop in Firebrace Street is our main income earner, but we don't have enough volunteers to be open five days a week, so we've had to reduce that to three days," Ms Kelly said.
During the pandemic, people had more time to care for their poets or get new ones when working from home. Horsham Paws is now seeing an increase in the two-year-old animals being relinquished as people return to their regular activities from the pandemic.
There was a huge increase in cats being dumped or relinquished during 2022, increasing the need for more foster homes.
Foster carers are provided with the necessary food and bedding for the animals they care for.
"It is important the animals receive quality food to remain healthy, and we provide that to the foster carer," Ms Kelly said.
Committee member Maree Woodhead can be contacted on 0447 123 491 for further information about adopting or fostering an animal, becoming a member, or ordering one of the annual Paws calendars.
