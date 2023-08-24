The Laharum Football Netball Club has decided to continue into the 2024 HDFNL season as a stand alone club.
At a board meeting held on Tuesday, August 15, it was decided the club would cease merger talks with Taylors Lake for nest season.
Club president, Brian Burke, announced the decision in a letter posted to the Laharum Demon's Facebook page where he also revealed some of the issues discussed on the matter.
"Despite the vote, several board members raised legitimate challenges - including player numbers and capacity of volunteers - which we will need to work together to address to remain a sustainable club well into the future," Burke said.
"While the board believes running Laharum FNC as a standalone club in 2024 is achievable, more work needs to be done to ensure its longevity."
Laharum's struggle for playing numbers has been evident during the 2023 HDFNL season, despite the club celebrating it centenary.
The Demons senior football numbers have been stretched on many occasions throughout the year, leading to the forfeiture of the club's reserve game in round five.
Burke also encouraged Laharum members and supporters to get involved for 2024.
"We encourage you to consider the role you might be able to play in ensuring our great club prospers into the future," Burke said.
Information on the club's annual general meeting and available board positions will be provided following the completion of the 2023 season.
