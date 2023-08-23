Horsham Police were called to a disturbance involving two males in May Park, Horsham on Wednesday afternoon August 23.
A spokesperson for the Horsham Police said they arrested a male person for alcohol-related behaviour, and a second male left the scene.
Police said they could quickly control the situation and were seen checking the area before leaving the scene.
The park is popular with families and groups who gather for picnics. The spokesperson for the police said they wanted to ensure the safety of the public, hence the arrival of three patrols and additional police officers.
"We're here to make sure the public is safe, and the situation is under control," they said.
If you need police assistance for a non-emergency phone 131 444 or triple zero in an emergency.
