Horsham Police attended a disturbance in May Park Wednesday afternoon

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated August 23 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 6:00pm
Horsham Police were called to a disturbance at May Park Wednesday afternoon Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Horsham Police were called to a disturbance involving two males in May Park, Horsham on Wednesday afternoon August 23.

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

