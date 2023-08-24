The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham's Rene Caris has joined the GWS Giants in the AFLW

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated August 24 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Horsham's Rene Caris has a new home in the AFLW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.