Horsham's Rene Caris has a new home in the AFLW.
On Wednesday, August 23, the GWS Giants announced that Caris had joined the club as an injury replacement ahead of the upcoming AFLW season.
Geelong originally drafted Caris with pick 35 in the 2018 national draft.
Caris debuted in round five of the 2019 season against Brisbane.
The 184cm ruck played 12 matches with the Cats before being delisted at the end of the 2022 season.
Most recently, Caris played a key role in Collingwood's to the 2023 VFLW grand final.
Caris played 16 of a possible 17 matches as Port Melbourne defeated the Magpies on July 30.
The eighth season of the AFLW competition begins on Friday, September 1.
GWS begins its campaign against the Sydney Swans at North Sydney Oval on September 3.
