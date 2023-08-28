The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

British diagnostic radiographer joins Grampians Health in Stawell

John Hall
By John Hall
August 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Grampians Health's Stawell based radiology team has been boosted with an experience radiographer joining the team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.