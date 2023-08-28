Grampians Health's Stawell based radiology team has been boosted with an experience radiographer joining the team.
Amandeep Kaur joins Sky Yang in the Grampians Health radiology team in Stawell, with the campus now having two radiographers first time in two years.
With over 10 years experience working as a diagnostic radiographer in the UK's NHS hospitals, Ms Kaur, with her husband and two daughters, has recently moved to Stawell.
"I am already loving it here," said Ms Kaur.
"We have loved everything about Australia so far."
While Ms Kaur and Mr Yang will provide X-rays and CT scans in Stawell, Amandeep will also travel to Edenhope each Thursday to provide X-rays
She had already begun working in the town during her first trip to the Grampians.
"My first visit to Edenhope was a beautiful drive," Ms Kaur said.
"The town is so relaxed and the people I met were really friendly."
Having explored some of the Grampians on her first trip to the regions, Ms Kaur and her family are already enjoying their new back yard.
"It was so amazing," she said.
"We drove up to Boroka Peak and the views from there are stunning.
"We are looking forward to the summer so we can do more."
