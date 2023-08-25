The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham students take a hilarious look at potential career paths using drama

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated August 26 2023 - 3:04am, first published August 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cast and crew of the Horsham West Primary School When I Grow Up production. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Cast and crew of the Horsham West Primary School When I Grow Up production. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

'What do you want to be when you grow up?'

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.