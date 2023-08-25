'What do you want to be when you grow up?'
Every student or young person is asked that question at some time in their life.
So does that mean what they choose as a career makes them who they are, or are they two separate questions? Which is the most important, what they do or what they become, and what is the time frame for an answer?
61 Horsham West Primary School students will explore this question when they tread the boards on Wednesday, August 30, at the Horsham Town Hall.
Performing Arts Teacher Alana Finn has been producing a never-before-seen production for Horsham, which takes a light-hearted, sometimes hilarious, and relatable look at various careers students could consider.
"It is my first year working as a Performing Arts teacher at Horsham Primary School, and the rewards of working with the students have far outweighed the stress, and it is one I would feel blessed to do again," Ms Finn said.
The main character in the production is a 12-year-old student, Ashley, and her parents and teachers pressure her to choose a career path she can work toward.
Ashley needs to figure out how to answer the question of what she wants to be, and after a less-than-satisfactory school report, her Dad takes action.
Just what that action is will be revealed at the two public performances of When I Grow Up on Wednesday at 4.30pm and 7pm.
Will Ashley find where she belongs, or is her future doomed?
"We have been working on the show for five months during school lunch breaks, and for the past six weeks, the cast has been rehearsing every Wednesday after school so they can experience the whole show as it will be when the curtain goes up.
The production takes a lighthearted approach to the subject, but the story's moral is more serious.
It encourages everyone to take the time they need to discover who they are and realise that each individual is unique, and people grow and learn about their strengths at different times in their lives.
"The parents, teachers, and community I have worked with have been amazing in helping it all come together," she said, " The students are very excited and looking forward to the public shows."
Ms Finn admits the process has been emotional for her.
"The student's dedication and growth in confidence has been outstanding, and I hope this experience will encourage many of them to continue to perform in the future," she said.
"Children only need one person to believe in them and I believe in all 61 of them!
"They are just wonderful kids," she said.
When I Grow Up will be performed at the Horsham Town Hall on Wednesday, August 30, at 4.30pm and a second evening show at 7pm.
