Kaniva Hospital has a new ECG machine thanks to and $8,000 donation from the Kaniva Ladies Auxiliary.
The ECG machine is a critical piece of equipment for the hospital, used as first line treatment of patients that complain of chest pain.
Kaniva Hospital, director of nursing, Rae Alexander thanked the Kaniva Ladies Auxiliary for their donation.
"We are extremely grateful for the generous donation and the continued tireless work of our Ladies Auxiliary in supporting us to provide quality health care to our community," Mrs Alexander said.
"Having our own, ECG machine, and not having to rely on sharing one with the local medical centre, means that we can provide even more efficient care to patients that present with chest pain."
The Kaniva Ladies Auxiliary has been running for almost 100 years and the groups president, Jenny Wallis, explained its dedication to raising funds for the hospital, to benefit the wider Kaniva community.
"We are passionate about making a significant difference to our community and are pleased to be able to provide the hospital with equipment that can benefit everyone," Mrs Wallis said.
The new ECG comes at an ideal time, with West Wimmera Health Service recently forming an agreement with Ballarat Cardiology that sees all ECGs taken reviewed by local doctors and sent to Ballarat Cardiology for review and further treatment recommendations.
"This arrangement offers ideal continuity of care," said Mrs Alexander.
This donation follows other recent contributions of the Kaniva Ladies Auxiliary to West Wimmera Health Service with the group having donated bench seating for patients and clients waiting for service.
