West Wimmera Health Service receives donation from Kaniva Ladies Auxiliary

John Hall
By John Hall
August 26 2023 - 2:00pm
Kaniva Hospital has a new ECG machine thanks to and $8,000 donation from the Kaniva Ladies Auxiliary.

