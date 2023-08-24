If your retail therapy activities have been challenged lately because of long hours at work, family activities, or cold, wintry nights, this is the event for you. Horsham businesses will extend their opening hours this Friday night.
"The idea behind the late trading on Friday, August 25, is to encourage the community to support local shops and businesses, " Kelly Cooksman said.
"In a relaxed and friendly no-rush atmosphere."
Up to ten Horsham businesses will offer extended trading hours to 7pm on Friday to support the community that supports them, they said.
Participating businesses include Cooks, Latus Jewellers, Maria Machia Men's Hair and Giftware, Exquisit, My Bow-tique, Horsham Undercover, Wimmera Outdoors, Surf One, Sports Power, and Drift83, and there may also be some latecomers joining the ranks.
"There'll be time to browse, not rush back to work, no frantic lunchtime shopping, no school pick-ups, just an opportunity to wander throughout the Horsham CBD and enjoy some retail therapy," she said.
"If there is enough positive feedback from the community and the participating businesses, we could do it regularly with more businesses involved, especially as we move into the warmer months and in the lead-up to Christmas."
It's never too early to start thinking about Christmas shopping, but remember where you hid your purchases when the big day arrives. Your overseas parcels can also arrive on time if you shop early.
"And, of course, it's a great way to fill in time while you're waiting for your Friday night takeaway," Ms Cooksman said.
