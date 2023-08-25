The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Harrow Balmoral and Jeparit Rainbow load up | HDFNL SF team list

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated August 25 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
Harrow Balmoral and Jeparit Rainbow load up on star players for the two sides' playoff for the first grand final ticket.

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

