Harrow Balmoral and Jeparit Rainbow load up on star players for the two sides' playoff for the first grand final ticket.
Michael Close and Peter Staude are coming into the Southern Roos side for the qualifying final.
The pair have been named best player several times during the season and bring plenty of experience to the team.
Jeparit Rainbow will have Nicholas Yarran and Bradley Stokes to keep the storm brewing around the contest while captain, Thomas Schumann is also an inclusion.
Noradjuha Quantong are in for a fight in this weekend's semi final, forthe side to go any further into finals, the team will have to beat the defending premiers without star player Brock Orval.
In losing Orval, the Bombers will need to substitute his energy and aggression around the ruck, and his quality in the forward 50.
Noradjuha Quantong will also be without Braydon Culhane, while experienced forward target, Cam Bruce, does come into the line-up.
The Bombers opponents, Rupanyup, have opted for consistency in Sunday's game, with the same 21 players named in the previous weekends elimination final, once again on the team list.
Ins: Michael Close, Peter Staude, Brait Headon, Tom Conheady, Tyson Berg
Outs: Clinton Robinson, Thomas Walker, Max Leeming, Riley Shrive, Sam Calder
Line-up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, William Plush, Simon Close, Michael, Scott Heath, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Noah Hilderbrand, Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Jai Thompson, Brait Headon, Gregory Hamilton, Stuart McFarlane, Anthony Close, James Staude, Tom Conheady, Callum Hobbs, Tyson Berg, Mitchell Grant
Ins: Bradley Stokes, Nicholas Yarran, Thomas Schumann, Antonio James
Outs: Lewis Cocks, Jake Parry, Jordan Leach
Line-up: Bradley Stokes, Nicholas Yarran, Matthew Thomas, Simon Clugston, Lucas Edelsten, Jakob Cocks, Daniel Batson, Xavier Oakley, Thomas Clarke, Peter Weir, Thomas Long, Thomas Schumann, Nathan Cocks, Matthew Synoradzki, Ashley Clugston, William Hutchison, Antonio James, Justin Cozens, Trent Burgoyne, Scott Driscoll, William Batson, Dean Perkin
Ins: Cam Bruce, Riley Dunlop
Outs: Brock Orval, Brayden Culhane
Line-up: Heath Shultz, Declan Busby, James Hallett, Cam Bruce, Michael Phelan, Riley Dunlop, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Dawson Cross, Wade Francis, Zane Batson, Damian Cameron, Dylan Busby, Jayden Besford, Nigel Kelly, Ash Lawson, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, James Gregg, Levi Mock
Ins: Nil
Outs: Nil
Line-up: Cam Weston, Mitchel Musgrove, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Braydon Ison, Ryan Timmins, Jacob Christie, Josh Bolitho, Cooper Reading, Mitchell Gleeson, Angus Adams, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Weidemann, Ty Maher, Lachlan Weidemann, Joseph Tormey, Elliot Kelly, Christopher Schaper, Jakob Davis, Scott Niewand, Alby Kingston
