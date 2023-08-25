The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Jacob O'Beirne comes in for Horsham Saints | WFNL finals week one team lists

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated August 25 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
Minyip Murtoa defeated Dimboola by 29 points in its last meeting against Dimboola in round 19 of the WFNL season on July 29. Picture by Lucas Holmes
Jacob O'Beirne returns for the Horsham Saints' qualifying final against the Giants at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26.

