Jacob O'Beirne returns for the Horsham Saints' qualifying final against the Giants at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26.
O'Beirne was managed in round 18 after he copped a heavy knock against Ararat in round 17.
"He's [O'Beirne] a tough player too. For him to come off, it must have really given him grief," said Saints coach Ben Knott.
"He was a sore boy last week. But If it was a final [in round 18], he would have played."
Becker Irwin is the other inclusion for the Saints.
This will be Irwin's fifth match in the seniors this season.
He kicked five goals and featured in the best on six occasions in eight reserves appearances.
Midfielder Gage Wright was offered a one-week suspension after an incident against Nhill in round 18.
Judd Wright has been omitted.
Southern Mallee has made five changes from its round 18 side that defeated Horsham.
Zachary Robins, Liam Price, Kai Sheers, Coleman Schache and Leigh Stewart come in.
Dylan Marshman, Daniel Garner, Ben McGee, Brayden Carra and Timothy Sanford have been omitted.
Dimboola has made two changes for the elimination final with the Burras on Sunday, August 27.
Dylan Landt headlines the inclusions, with Thomas Cree and Thomas O'Dwyer also coming in.
Harper Harradine and Dru Pilmore come out with one more change to take place before the opening bounce.
The Burras have also named 22 players.
Captain Jae McGrath returns after being managed in round 18 against the Eagles, whilst Lachlan Delahunty comes in.
Logan Petering is the only omission, with another player to drop out before the first bounce at Alexandra Oval.
Ins: Thomas Cree, Thomas O'Dwyer, Dylan Landt
Outs: Harper Harradine, Dru Pilmore.
Lineup: Jonathon Ross, Billy Hayes, Darcy Barber, Thomas Cree, Jackson O'Neil, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Dylan Landt, Ryan Bell, Matthew Rosier, Aisea Raikiwasa, Simon Nuske, Thomas O'Dwyer, Will Barber, Jayden Lehmann, Sam Godden, Elliot Braithwaite, Darcy Dubois, Hayden Walters, Patrick Lindsey, Lachlan Mackley, Will Griffiths.
Ins: Jacob O'Beirne, Becker Irwin.
Outs: Judd Wright, Gage Wright.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Patrick Knott, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Daniel Rees, Jordy Keyte, Jarrod Garth, Will Brennan, Jacob O'Beirne, Tom Vincent, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Mitchell Clarke, Max Bryan, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Becker Irwin, Adrianne Lupton, Will Tickner, Matthew Brown, Mitch Martin.
Ins: Jae McGrath, Lachlan Delahunty.
Outs: Logan Petering.
Lineup: Jye Walter, Jae McGrath, Corey Morgan, Luke Chamberlain, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Charlie Penny, Will Cameron, Will Holmes, Tim Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Rhys Pidgeon, Tyler Pidgeon, Lachlan Johns, Mitch Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Lachlan Delahunty, Luke Fisher, Jordan Delahunty, Warwick Stone, John Delahunty, Charlie Gibson.
Ins: Zachary Robins, Liam Price, Kai Sheers, Coleman Schache, Leigh Stewart.
Outs: Dylan Marshman, Daniel Garner, Ben McGee, Brayden Carra, Timothy Sanford.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Josh Webster, Rupert Sangster, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Liam Price, Tyler Lehmann, Angus McSweyn, Tobias Fisher, Sam White, Lou White, Luke Mahony, Kai Sheers, Kieran Delahunty, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Matt Bellinger, Leigh Stewart.
