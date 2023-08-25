The state of our fridge door always says quite a lot about family life, and at the moment it's saying some pretty beautiful things.
While the left-hand door is home to a gorgeous watercolour painting of a protea Katianna produced at a 'paint and sip', the right-hand door is doing the real heavy lifting.
Pride of place is a picture of our Compassion sponsor child - 14-year-old Nawblaepaw. She joined our family a couple of months ago and I am reminded to pray for her each time I open that door to abundant nutrition, knowing she lacks it.
Nearby is a photo of an absolutely adorable baby boy born into our circle this year too - beautiful, blessed beginnings. Amazingly, our refrigerator also currently bears witness to the planned union of two wonderful couples in the coming months.
Wedding invitations don't come along very often, so to have two celebrations elegantly detailed on card with calligraphy to put under a magnet and daydream about is a thrill.
One lovely young local couple will tie the knot in the presence of our Yasinta, while the other is an interstate family wedding for which the anticipation of reunion is hard to top.
Down the bottom of the door, at the business end, are the notices about upcoming end of year performances for daughter number three, Tiani.
End of year performances tend to make you feel like Christmas coming...- Yolande Grosser
Her singing concert sheet outlines costume pieces we need to collate including items in black, white and denim - which we will manage to turn into a major drama, because being a teenage girl makes drama unavoidable in all high-pressure situations.
The dance concert notice details time for additional rehearsals in the venue, allowing dancers to become accustomed to the stage.
Thank goodness my 17-year-old now takes ownership of her make-up application, but I imagine I might still be called on for hair, which is bound to get me into trouble.
End of year performances tend to make you feel like Christmas coming but we're still officially in winter, aren't we?
Topping the left-hand door is the final piece of my refrigerator puzzle - it's a picture of me beaming at mum as she photographs me in her kitchen thirty years ago, watching telly with dad and my newlywed husband - just chilling at home with mum.
