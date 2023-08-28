The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Lawn Bowls champion, Barrie Lester offers Wimmera region coaching

John Hall
By John Hall
August 28 2023 - 3:00pm
Wimmera Lawn Bowlers are in for a treat, with coaching sessions on offer from Australian Jackaroo, Barrie Lester, across the region this September.

