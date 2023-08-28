Wimmera Lawn Bowlers are in for a treat, with coaching sessions on offer from Australian Jackaroo, Barrie Lester, across the region this September.
A champion bowler, Lester has made 252 international appearances since debuting in 2006.
He has won four Commonwealth Games medals - three silver and one bronze - from three different games.
Additionally, he has two World Outdoor Championship silver medals and two Asia Pacific Bowls Championship gold medals.
Lester will hold four sessions over two days with Ararat Bowls Club being treated to a 9am session on Monday, September 25, before a 2:30pm session at the Horsham City Bowls Club that same day.
The Warracknabeal Bowls Club is Lester's next stop, he will hold a morning session on Tuesday, September 26, before heading for an afternoon session at the St Arnaud Country Club.
Sessions will run for three hours.
