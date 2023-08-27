When the new parking system was introduced in Horsham in March this year, the council undertook to hold a review after six months and that time has come.
Community members have now been invited to share their feedback on the city's parking system as part of a Horsham Rural City Council review.
The Horsham Rural City Council gave the community a three-month reprieve after installing the new meter system, with no infringement notices issued during that time.
Officers returned to the streets issuing fines in recent months.
Chief Executive Officer Sunil Bhalla said the Council committed to a review when the parking management plan was first adopted.
"We committed to providing our Councillors with a review of the new meters and parking rules," he said.
"We are keen to hear constructive feedback from our community," Mr Bhalla said.
Mr Bhalla said submissions would be presented to Councillors and will be included as part of a report to be delivered at the 25 September Council Meeting.
The new system has brought mixed reactions from the public, as has been previously reported by the Wimmera Mail-Times, including difficulty operating the machines, inconvenience, time-wasting, confusion over the two-zone boundaries, a possible deterrent to tourists using Horsham CAD, and disappointment that Horsham has not offered a first-hour free model of other regional towns.
Local business owners contacted the Wimmera Mail-Times with concerns that the new system may reduce foot traffic to their business due to people being reluctant to park in the CAD.
Mr Bhalla said feedback previously received from community members will also form part of the review.
"We have heard some people say that the meters are too far apart; others would like the meters to operate faster, while some residents want to see more free parking made available," Mr Bhalla said.
"This review is about discovering the community's priorities and what can be achieved.
"Councillors will then consider the feedback and decide what changes need to be made," he said.
Feedback forms on the current parking arrangements in the CAD in Horsham are available online and in hard copy at the Civic Centre.
Submissions close at 5 pm on Friday, 8 September.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.