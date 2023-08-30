The Horsham Golf Club held the Beth Officer stableford event on Thursday, August 24.
A field of 54 players competed in the annual event.
Marie Oliver and Barb Hawkins were victorious in the four-ball best-ball format with 45 points.
The runners-up were Jill Cramer and Lynda Hutchinson with 44 points, ahead of Lyn McCrae and Lenore Sleep with 43 points.
Beth Officer was a Horsham Golf Club member, Vice President in 1976-77 and Captain in 1979.
When Beth and her family left Horsham in 1981, she donated a cup for a Foursomes event.
In 2008, it was changed to the Stableford four-ball best-ball format.
The 2022 edition was won by Liz Robertson & Lauris Richardson with 44 points on a countback from Kerrin Smith, Colleen Dix, Gail Jenner and Barb Uebergang.
