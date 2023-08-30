The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham Golf Club held the Beth Officer event on August 24

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
August 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marie Oliver and Barb Hawkins won the Beth Officer stableford event at Horsham Golf Club on Thursday, August 24. Picture supllied
Marie Oliver and Barb Hawkins won the Beth Officer stableford event at Horsham Golf Club on Thursday, August 24. Picture supllied

The Horsham Golf Club held the Beth Officer stableford event on Thursday, August 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.