THE West Wimmera Shire Council has ranked well above the state average in this year's Community Satisfaction Survey.
Four hundred interviews were completed across a range of demographic groups for the survey by JWS Research.
Residents were asked questions about West Wimmera Shire Council, relating to seven core measures: overall performance, community consultation, lobbying, making community decisions, sealed local roads, customer service, and general council direction.
The council's overall performance index score was 59, above the average for a small rural council's score of 55 and the statewide average of 56.
However, the council's performance was only one point lower than last year.
The shire's scores ranks much higher than the Horsham Rural City Council overall score of 46 per cent.
The summary of HRCC's performance showed that the council experienced a decline in all indicators since 2022.
WWSC chief executive David Bezuidenhout said while it was an excellent result for West Wimmera, there was still work to be done.
"Our advocacy plan includes improving roads managed by VicRoads, and we are pushing this very hard in our monthly meetings with the department," he said.
"We will continue to do the best for our community, and these results reflect that we are on the right track."
The council's lowest performing areas were unsealed roads, slashing and weed control, and sealed local roads.
Mr Bezuidenhout said it had been a challenging year with many significant wet weather events impacting the council's maintenance programs.
"We knew this was an area of concern for residents; therefore, we have allocated extra money in the 2023-24 budget for roads and weeds," he said.
The council's highest rating of the core measures was customer service, with a score of 73.
"Our customer service score was top notch as always; in the past 12 months, we have received many letters from residents complementing our friendly and high-performing customer service staff," Mr Bezuidenhout said.
