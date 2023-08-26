The Southern Mallee Giants will take on Ararat for a place in the WFNL grand final after a 16.10 (106)-5.4 (34) win over the Horsham Saints at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
It did not take Southern Mallee to impact the scoreboard in the first term.
Rupert Sangster kicked a goal on the run from a stoppage inside the forward 50.
Tyler Lehmann made it two goals soon after.
The Saints kicked its first from a counterattack and looked to take some sting out of the contest.
However, the Giants forced several turnovers in its front half and added four goals in the term.
The margin was 34 points at the first change.
Saints coach Ben Knott needed his side to switch on after a slow start.
Everything needs to be sharpened up, and we're giving them too much leg rope. But they're setting up really well," Knott said.
The Giants added to its lead early in the second as the early stage of the term was played between the arcs.
Mitch Martin responded for the Saints as he kicked on the run from centre-half forward.
Sangster kicked the only other major of the term as Southern Mallee led by 41 at the long break.
Southern Mallee extended its lead to 49 points as Luke Mahony converted a set shot from 30 metres out directly in front.
Webster and Fisher converted back-to-back set shots as the Giants' lead exceeded 10 goals.
The fourth goal of the term was added, as Southern Mallee's lead was 11 goals at the last change.
Schache drilled a low shot at goal in the left forward pocket for the first goal of the fourth quarter.
The Saints reply instantly through Cody Bryan.
Bryan kicked two goals for the term, but the Giants ran away with the 72-point win.
Mitch Martin joined Bryan as a multiple-goal kicker for the Saints.
Captain Angus Martin and Sam Clyne featured in the best.
Rupert Sangster and Josh Webster booted three goals for Southern Mallee.
Mickitja Rotumah-Onus and Kieran Delahunty finished atop the best.
Inside the Giants rooms, senior coach Kieran Delahunty was pleased with his sides' effort.
"How good is finals footy, we've been bubbling away. I really thought last week the switch flicked, and we continued that today," Delahunty said.
The Giants will play Ararat on Saturday, September 2.
