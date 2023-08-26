The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Southern Mallee defeated Horsham Saints to book Ararat clash | WFNL QF1

Lucas Holmes
Lucas Holmes
Updated August 27 2023 - 1:03am, first published August 26 2023 - 7:30pm
The Southern Mallee Giants will take on Ararat for a place in the WFNL grand final after a 16.10 (106)-5.4 (34) win over the Horsham Saints at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.

