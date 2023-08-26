The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos met the Jeparit Rainbow Storm at Stawell's North Park on Saturday, August 26, in a qualifying final with a spot in this year's grand final up for grabs.
The first quarter was a low scoring affair for two teams use to running out large margins on opponents, Harrow Balmoral kicked three goals to Jeparit Rainbow's one to take a lead into the first break of 13 points.
Jeparit Rainbow co-coach Scott Driscoll took charge in the Storm's quarter time huddle, insisting to his players, they were still in this game, Despite a three goal deficit.
Driscoll said the team started a bit slow after a weekend off, but could lift from there.
With cries of 'lets win this quarter' sung out from the Storm's dissipating huddle, Jeparit Rainbow's senior footballers took to the field for the second term.
But, their new found confidence was soon shaken with an early goal for the Southern Roos.
An offensive surge after the restart had Jeparit Rainbow in range of a goal of their own, but a wayward shot meant what could have been six was only one point.
With the efficient and smooth ball movement the side has executed all year, Harrow Balmoral turned the Storm's players around and pushed them back into their defensive end.
Few opportunities followed for the Storm, with only three scoring shots being made during the second quarter, all resulting in a behind.
Harrow Balmoral's second quarter fortunes were significantly different though, the side kicked five goals in the term before turning for the halftime sheds with a 43 point margin.
Jeparit Rainbow's offensive woes continued into the third quarter.
The Storm only effected the score once, claiming a solitary goal through the quarter.
Harrow Balmoral third quarter was also consistent with the side's second, the Southern Roos kicked five majors and four minors to build an advantage of 71 points with one term of play to come.
Driscoll shifting to the back line in the fourth quarter and his presence had Harrow Balmoral's offensive momentum stammering.
The Southern Roos still controlled the contest through the midfield, but Driscoll's influence around the goal square led to several goals being averted.
With a late sign of life, Jeparit Rainbow moved the ball with keen swiftness away from the goal square.
Several players connected with quick handballs to find some pace out of the right pocket, a couple of pin point kicks from key midfielders and Jeparit Rainbow had scored a goal off the back of the smoothest play of the day.
But, the day still belonged to Harrow Balmoral.
The Southern Roos won 11.17 (119) - 5.6 (36).
In a team full of stars, some unusual names stood up for Harrow Balmoral in this qualifying final.
Alongside usual suspects Nick Pekin, Jai Thompson and Anthony Close; William Plush, Ethan Appleton and Brait Headon were named as the side's best.
