A ruthless four-quarter performance from the Horsham Demons has seen them defeat Stawell by 42 goals in the WFNL qualifying final 1 on Saturday, August 26.
The full-time score at Murtoa Recreation Reserve was 70-28.
It was a tight first quarter at Murtoa Recreation Reserve; the defensive pressure of the Warriors was high from the outset.
At the other end of the court, the Warriors shot the game's first three goals and took an early lead.
As the quarter progressed, the Demons were afforded more time on the ball and built a 17-8 lead at the first change.
It's quiet out there, but the control of our game out there is really good," Warriors coach Tessa O'Callaghan said.
Both sides created turnovers in the early stages of the second quarter.
Lisa Fleming intercepted two passes for the Warriors in a matter of minutes, whilst Jedda Heard gave Horsham drive out of its defensive third.
The Demons continued to be efficient in its goal ring as it opened a 14-goal lead at half time.
Horsham coach Tiff Hier wanted her side to protect the ball more through the mid-court.
"Be sure of our passes, don't force them, Hier said.
There was also an emphasis on changing movement patterns in the attacking third.
The Demons continued to apply pressure in the third term, as it opened up a 27-goal lead at the last change.
Ruby Peters was bought on at wing attack for the Warriors; Holly Graveson also moved into the defensive ring.
Horsham kept its foot down for the entirety of the fourth term and recorded the 70-28 win.
Georgia Batson was efficient in the goal ring for the Demons, with 47 goals from 53 attempts.
Imogen Worthy and Romi Miller were named in the best.
Dakota Cosson shot 15 goals for the Warriors.
Jemma Clarkson and Meg Walker Featured in the best.
Horsham now progress to the qualifying final 2, where a match-up with the Horsham Saints awaits on Saturday, September 2.
The Warriors await the result of the elimination final between Dimboola and Nhill on Sunday, August 27.
