After a nail biting qualifying final with a final quarter erupting with energy and intensity, the Edenhope Apsley Saints have defeated the Laharum Demons, earning a spot in the 2023 HDFNL grand final.
Laharum shot into the lead in the first half.
Demons goal shooter, Caitlin Story sunk 13 goals, only missing three shots in the term.
Laharum held a six goal lead at the first break.
A shift from goal shooter to goal keeper for Sarah Burgess helped the Saints limit the damage Story could do in the second term, stopping her momentum and allowing her side to claw back into the game.
With fewer looks at the ring, Story only claimed eight goals through the quarter, with an extra two tacked on by her offensive partner, Maddison Iredell.
Sacha McDonald moved from centre to goal attack in what would prove to be a great move for Saints coach, Sarah Domaschenz.
McDonald's aggressive brand of netball drew plenty of penalties at the pointy end of the Saints attack and in the third quarter she scored eight goals from eight shots.
Saints' young goal attack Lavinia Fox also starred with 11 goals of her own, with Edenhope Apsley shooting at 100% for the term.
At halftime the Saints' A graders had gained the lead and held an advantage of three goals.
Maddison Iredell's scoring picked up in the third quarter.
She shot six goals from six in support of Story's seven from 10 while McDonald's contributions for the Saints dropped to two from seven.
Both Saints' attackers struggled through the third quarter against Laharum's defensive duo of Emalie Iredell and Bec McIntyre.
McIntyre was particularly strong when looking to claim the rebound, her size made her almost unbeatable as she made Edenhope Apsley pay for wayward shots.
McDonald was only allowed eight shots at goal, sinking seven of them, while Fox only managed two from seven.
Edenhope Apsley's Emily Burgess came alive in defence during the fourth quarter.
Separated by only one point for much of the final term, Burgess was crucial in turning the tide in favour of her side and holding off a late surge from Laharum.
Another perfect quarter underneath the ring for McDonald allowed the Saints to keep Laharum at bay, with Edenhope Apsley winning 51-49.
