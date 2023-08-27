A three-goal first quarter from the Horsham Saints set up a 38-point win over the Warriors on Saturday, August 26.
The full-time score at Murtoa Recreation Reserve was 9.6 (60_3.4 (22).
The Saints showed its defensive prowess in the first half, keeping Stawell scoreless.
Each side kicked a major in the third term, with the margin at the last change of 28 points.
WFNL football: Sangster shines in Giant win | WFNL QF1
Both teams lifted in the last term, which resulted in a combined six goals kicked.
Mason Notting kicked one of the Warriors' two goals early in the fourth term, but the Saints had every answer on its way to a clash with the Demons in the qualifying final two.
LJ Kafegellis and Jack Combe impressed for the Saints.
Billy Egan and Dusty Wethers featured in the best for Stawell.
The Warriors wait for the result of the elimination final between Warrack and Ararat on Sunday, August 27.
Keep up to date with the latest news from around the league HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.