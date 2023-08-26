The Horsham Saints have clung onto a two-point win over Ararat in the qualifying final 1 on Saturday, August 26.
The full-time score at Murtoa Recreation Reserve was 7.5 (47)-7.3 (45).
After the Rats were held scoreless in the first term and were four goals down at the long break.
Ararat burst into life in the third and kicked four goals to the Saints one and trailed by a major at the last change.
It was a tight last term, with only a combined three goals kicked.
The Saints held on for the two-point win.
Drew Harris kicked three goals.
Kai Newton chipped in with two.
Bailey Brennan and Levi Munyard featured in the best for the Saints.
James Jennings kicked two goals for the Rats.
Jennings joined Reggie Jenkins atop the best.
The Saints and Demons will battle in qualifying final two on Saturday, August 2.
Ararat awaits the result of the elimination final between Minyip Murtoa and Nhill.
