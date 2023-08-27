Pimpinio's 17 and under netballers have booked their ticket to 2023's HDFNL grand final day.
The Tigers scored 46 goals to Kalkee's 39, winning by seven.
The first quarter stayed close, with scored level at the first break despite Kalkee earning an extra shot at goal.
Shooting accuracy was king in this contest as Kalkee is left to rue the side's 32 missed shots.
Pimpinio only took 66, but in scoring 46, the Tigers claimed the win.
Pimpinio and Kalkee also clashed in the 15 and under qualifying final, with the Kee's coming out on top on this occasion, 35-28.
Kalkee tamed the Tigers, with a strong second quarter standing out, Kee's goal attack, Emma Streeter, scored 12 goals from 13 shots.
While Streeter's accuracy in the third quarter also helped keep Kalkee ahead.
Harrow Balmoral was the challenger to Pimpinio in the 13 and under division, but the Southern Roos were unable to overcome the Tigers.
In the day's opening netball fixture, Pimpinio won 28-19.
