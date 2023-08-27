Minyip Murtoa has claimed a 25-point win over Horsham Saints in the reserves' qualifying final 1 on Saturday, August 26.
The full-time score at Murtoa Recreation Reserve was 3.3 (21)-7.4 (46).
There were scary seasons in the first term, as an ambulance had to be called due to an accidental knee in a marking contest.
After a lengthy delay, play resumed, and the Saints kicked two goals to one in the first term.
From there, the Burras gained the upper hand.
Saints veteran Gavin Kelm was yellow-carded for a late, high bump as the Saints were limited to one behind in the second term and the Burras led by eight points at the long break.
Minyip Murtoa's lead was extended to 15 points at the last change as the crowd became more involved.
The Burras remained efficient inside its forward 50 as it kicked two-straight goals to the Saints' two-behinds to send Minyip Murtoa into qualifying final two.
Nathan Byrne, Jared Morris and Robert Walker kicked the Saints' goals.
Bowen Friend and Byrne featured atop the best.
Brent Hudson, Nicholas Hudson and Brad Uwland chipped in with two goals for the Burras.
Adam Schache and Uwland were included in the best.
Minyip Murtoa now faces Ararat in the qualifying final two.
The Saints wait for the result of the elimination final between Horsham and Stawell.
