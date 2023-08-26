The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Horsham win its two junior matches | WFNL junior QF1's

By Lucas Holmes
Updated August 27 2023 - 10:57am, first published 9:00am
The Horsham Demons have won its two junior qualifying final matches at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26.

