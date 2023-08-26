The Horsham Demons have won its two junior qualifying final matches at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26.
In the 13 and Unders', Horsham defeated Ararat 35-17.
Rani Potter shot 25 goals which included eight from eight in the second term.
Potter was named in the best for Horsham with Ruby Janetzki.
Eleanor Sladdin added 15 goals for the Rats and joined Mabelle Bourizk in the best.
The 17 and Unders had a 55-40 win over Warrack.
Zarli Knight shot 37 goals and featured in the best with Sienna Walsgott.
Isabella Orszulak converted 22 shots for the Eagles.
Ava Koschitzke and Charlie Inkster were included in the best.
The Eagles were victorious in the 15 and Under match against Horsham Saints.
After a tight first term, The Eagles held on to a 43-37 win.
Warrack led by as many as six goals in the third term, which proved too much for the Saints to overcome.
Lena Marshman shot 25 goals for the Saints.
Jaida Doran joined Marshman in the best.
Lauren Clyne started the game with 10 shots from 10 attempts in the first term and finished with 32 goals.
Lucy Holland featured in the best alongside Clyne.
