A fourth quarter surge saw the Natimuk United Rams defeat Kalkee in the B grade qualifying final on Saturday, August 26 at Stawell's North Park.
The Kees led by four goals at the third quarter break, before the Rams' netballer began their comeback.
Natimuk United won the fourth quarter, 10 goals to four, to claim victory in the game, 30-28.
Tahlia Dufty and Courtney Cameron were named best on ground for Natimuk United.
Jaymi O'Connor and Lotus Martin earned the same for the Kees.
Noradjuha Quantong won both C grade and C reserve against Kalkee.
In C grade, the Bombers controlled all four quarters of the game, leading by five goals at half time, 10 at the final change and 19 by the games end.
The final score had the Bombers ahead, 55-36.
Sharon Fedke sunk 35 goals for the Bombers, earning her a best player nod.
Katrina Karr was also named best for Noradjuha Quantong.
Steph Wallis and Jessie Lakin were named as Kalkee's best.
In the C reserve game, Noradjuha Quantong shot out to a seven goal lead in the first quarter, before Kalkee closed the gap back down to two.
It was pushed back to nine in the third before Noradjuha Quantong's 11 goal fourth quarter won them the game, 42-28.
The best on court were named as Bryana Bisset, Sarina Quick (Kalkee), Melissa Hoffmann and Carly Shields (Noradjuha Quantong).
