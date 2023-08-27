The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Stawell defeated Horsham Saints by barest of margins | WFNL senior grades QF 1's

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
August 27 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Stawell Warriors have come from one goal behind to defeat Horsham Saints in the WFNL C Grade qualifying final 1 at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.