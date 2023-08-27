Stawell Warriors have come from one goal behind to defeat Horsham Saints in the WFNL C Grade qualifying final 1 at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26.
The full-time score was 20-19.
The two teams made the most of home ground advantage during the regular season to split the season 1-1.
Sherri Hicks and Rebecca Pohlner shot eight goals for the Saints.
Kiana Marshman and Pohlner were named in the best.
Michelle Beaton shot 14 goals for the Warriors.
Johannah Parker and Courtney McIlvride featured in the best.
The Warriors will now face Horsham in qualifying final 2 on Saturday, September 2.
After trailing by two at quarter time, the Horsham Saints led the rest of the way in its 32-24 win over the Warriors in C Reserve.
Georgia Baker-Miller was superb in the goal ring and finished with 22 goals for the Saints.
Annie Mintern and Ashlee Ison featured in the best.
For the Warriors, Tara Ahearn and Eliza Marrow shot 12 and 10 goals respectively.
Marrow joined Mia Carter in the best.
The Saints will now play Horsham in qualifying final 2.
Horsham Saints have overcome a three-goal quarter-time deficit in its B Grade qualifying final clash with Stawell.
The Saints exploded offensively in the second half and recorded 28 goals in the second half.
The full-time score was 46-31.
Holly Combe shot 32 goals.
Combe featured in the best with Zeena Kelm.
Nicole McEvoy and Samantha Cook shot 16 and 14 goals for the Warriors.
Jessie Stewart featured in the best with McEvoy.
Horsham Saints face up against Horsham in Qualifying final 2.
