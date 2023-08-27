The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Noradjuha Quantong fall to Southern Roos in reserve grade | HDFNL QF

John Hall
By John Hall
August 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noradjuha Quantong's Ben Scott and Harrow Balmoral's Lachlan Stevenson fight for the loose ball. Picture by John Hall
Noradjuha Quantong's Ben Scott and Harrow Balmoral's Lachlan Stevenson fight for the loose ball. Picture by John Hall

The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos have defeated the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers on the reserves qualifying final at Stawell's North Park on Saturday, August 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.