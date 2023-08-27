The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos have defeated the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers on the reserves qualifying final at Stawell's North Park on Saturday, August 26.
The Southern Roos got off to a strong start.
The side kicked three goals in the opening quarter, out scoring Noradjuha Quantong 21-9.
Harrow Balmoral's momentum continued into the second quarter, with another three goals to the Bombers' one. A tighter third quarter defence by Noradjuha Quantong kept Harrow Balmoral to two goals in the term, but the Bombers only got one.
Noradjuha Quantong won the fourth quarter with three goals to Harrow Balmoral's one, but it was too late to change the result, with the Southern Roos winning 9.10 (64) - 5.6 (36).
The games top scorer was Harrow Balmoral's Clinton Robinson, with four majors to his name.
Southern Roos usual goal kicking gun, Quentin Wilmottt, was kept to only three major in the relatively low scoring affair for the power house side.
Tyler Hateley and Michael Dyer also scored goals for Harrow Balmoral.
Noradjuha Quantong shared its fine goals scored amongst five different kickers, Shaun Bray, Archer Dickerson, Ryan Fischer, Tory Chapple and Brayden Culhane.
Harrow Balmoral win now go into the 2023 HDFNL grand final to take on the winner of next weekend's preliminary final.
