The Kaniva Leeor United Cougars have secured a grand final appearance through the club's under 14 football team.
The side qualified for the big dance by defeating the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers on Saturday, August 26, at Stawell's North Park.
A low scoring first half favoured Noradjuha Quantong, but when the goals started coming, the Cougars took control.
The side won in a tight finish, 5.5 (35) - 4.7 (31).
Pimpinio's under 17 footballers punched their grand final ticket with a blow out win against Kalkee.
Fortunes favoured the Tigers throughout the game, with the side stretching its lead through each break.
At the game's end Pimpinio had the lead, 23.16 (154) - 8.3 (51).
Brydon McPhee top scored for the Tigers with seven goals, while Frederick Frew kicked five, and Lachlan Dixon and Thomas Baker each kicked three.
