The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers are now only one game away from a home HDFNL grand final in 2023 after beating the Rupanyup in the semi final at Kalkee Recreation Reserve on Sunday, August 27.
Meanwhile, the Panthers hopes of back to back premierships are crushed, but the side didn't let it happen go a fight.
In the early stages of the game, Rupanyup had the better luck creating scoring opportunities, the side had passed the posts five times while the Bombers had only done so three times.
But, accuracy ruled the roost and while Noradjuha Quantong nailed its three chanced for majors, Rupanyup's footballers watched four of their own sail wide.
Although the Panthers did eventually narrowed in on the goal more consistently and by the first change, Rupanyup held the lead.
Noradjuha Quantong emerged from the first break ready to snatch the momentum.
The Bombers' kicked five goals through the term and would build a lead of 17 points by half time.
The third quarter was once again tight, both teams scored four goals, and the Bombers' margin grew by only one point.
Rupanyup surged in the fourth quarter.
The side grabbed momentum along with the term's opening contest, pushing the ball deep into its own offensive end and holding it there for several minutes.
With confidence high and their season on the line, the Panthers footballers stood tall to close the gap to Noradjuha Quantong.
We were up against the wall hard a couple of times ... but we came through.- Noradjuha Quantong coach, Damian Cameron
By the middle of the quarter, the Panthers had pulled ahead, holding a five point lead at one point.
But, the Bombers eventually broke through the Panthers midfield and brought the contest to the other end of the field, when the side kicked three goals to take the win, 15.9 (99) - 13.11 (89).
Noradjuha Quantong will meet the Jeparit Rainbow Storm next weekend in a preliminary final at Kaniva Recreation Reserve, with a grand final ticket on the line.
