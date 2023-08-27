The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Noradjuha Quantong survive despite Rupanyup fight back | HDFNL SF

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated August 27 2023 - 10:08pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers are now only one game away from a home HDFNL grand final in 2023 after beating the Rupanyup in the semi final at Kalkee Recreation Reserve on Sunday, August 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.