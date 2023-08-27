You would forgive Dimboola if they dropped their heads after the Roos conceded seven goals in the opening quarter.
However, this did not deter Jack Landt's side after it kicked seven goals in the second quarter on its way to a 13.7 (85)-11.9 (75) win over the Burras in the WFNL elimination final on Sunday, August 27.
The Burras went straight inside forward 50 through Charlie Penny, who found Tanner Smith.
Smith unselfishly found Tyler Pidgeon, who converted the set shot from 30 metres.
Smith had a second opportunity in the fourth minute and converted the set shot from centre-half forward.
After an intercept mark, Corey Morgan converted a set shot from the arc, and the Burras had three quick goals.
Dylan Landt's first disposal was a lace-out pass to Jack Landt.
Landt played on quickly to Jonathon Ross, who marked uncontested 20 metres out from goal.
Ross kicked Dimboola's first goal 11 minutes in.
Warwick Stone, Will Cameron and Jae McGrath added majors, and the Burras had kicked six goals in 15 minutes of play.
Walter kicked the Burras' seventh as they took a 38-point lead at the first change.
Minyip Murtoa senior coach Tim Mackenzie did not want his side to let up.
"We can not drop off. Keep your foot on the throat. Our work rate and pressure will win us this game," Mackenzie said.
The opening eight minutes of the term were played between the arcs as Dimboola enjoyed much of the territory.
Ross kicked his and the Roos' second 10 minutes into the second term.
What followed was Dimboola's best passage of play.
After the Roos transferred the football from a kick out, Jack Landt bounced off Luke Chamberlain and delivered to Dylan Landt.
Landt delivered back-to-back goals before Jack Landt roved a stoppage inside the forward 50.
The margin was back to two goals.
Ross then kicked an athletic goal, which made it five consecutive goals.
A Dylan Landt snap levelled scores before a long-range Ross goal to put the Roos in front.
Tanner Smith sustained an ankle injury to make matters worse for Minyip Murtoa.
Smith was carried straight across the boundary line, meaning he would not take any further part.
At half-time, the Roos led 8.4 (52)-7.3 (45).
The Burras made a tactical change in an attempt to nullify the pace of Ross.
Jye Walter was bought up the ground as a direct match-up.
McGrath kicked his second two minutes in the third term to level the scores for a second occasion.
Set shots for Brylie Cameron and Will Cameron made it three goals in the opening eight minutes.
The margin was two goals.
Dimboola responded with a snap from Sam Godden from a stoppage 14 minutes in.
Billy Hayes benefited from unselfish play from Ross, whose handball saw him run into an open goal.
Scores were level for the third time in the afternoon.
Will Cameron kicked a goal from a free kick after the siren to put the Burras up by five points at the last change.
Jack Landt lifted his players in the huddle.
"Backs, we just need to be on. Forwards, we've been really good; the mids [midfielders] have really lifted since the first quarter," Landt said.
It took less than a minute for the Roos to respond in the fourth term.
From a stoppage deep inside the forward 50, Hayden Walters received a handball and then snapped around his body.
Dimboola were back in the lead.
Dylan Landt ran into an open goal after a mark inside the forward 50 to extend Dimboola's lead to seven points.
Walters kicked his second for the term and Dimboola's seventh.
Despite the Burras having the territorial advantage in the last 5 minutes, the Roos won by 10 points.
Brylie Cameron, Will Cameron and Jae McGrath booted two goals for the Burras.
Lachlan Delahunty and Mitch Johns featured in the best.
Jonathon Ross and Dylan Landt kicked four goals for Dimboola.
Billy Hayes joined Landt atop the best.
